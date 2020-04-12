Q: I live alone and am getting bored being stuck in my house. Are there any new activities I can do online?
MA
Answer: You are not alone in feeling a bit isolated after the recent stay-at-home orders went into effect. It is not unusual to miss our regular routines, seeing our loved ones, and being around others. Trying to change the way you think about the situation may help reduce boredom. Instead of focusing on the things you are not able to do, try looking at this as a period to explore new things you may not have had time for. Fortunately, the internet is loaded with a variety of options to take advantage of during this period of social isolation.
If you’re into cultural exhibits, you can spend the day at a museum without having to leave your house. Travel and Leisure magazine’s website offers virtual tours of 12 museums from around the world including the United States, Italy, Germany and South Korea. Visit travelandleisure.com to start your tour.
Feel like visiting an aquarium? Both the Georgia Aquarium and the Monterey Bay Aquarium have turned on their web cams to allow virtual guests to get a bird’s eye view of otters, fish and penguins. Check out upcoming events at georgiaaquarium.org and montereybayaquarium.org.
Are you missing live music concerts? Well, you’re in luck. A number of musicians are performing virtually. National Public Radio (NPR) continually updates their website with links to live virtual concerts from a variety of artists and genres. Visit npr.org to see listings. You can also sign up for The New Normal, A Daily NPR Coronavirus Newsletter. Opera lovers can find free performances that are being streamed by the Metropolitan Opera each night on their website (metopera.com) during the coronavirus restrictions.
You can even stay in shape thanks to the YMCA. Visit ymcanwnc.org/yourvirtualymca. The YMCA 360 offers yoga, strength classes, and event workouts for active older adults. Find step-by-step instructions on how to get started on their website. You can feel more connected by viewing pictures of others exercising in your community and sharing photos of yourself working out as well.
Netflix has made it easy for friends to watch a movie together, while being physically apart. If your friends and family have Netflix you can host a virtual movie party. Just download the Google extension found on netflixparty.com in your Google Chrome browser. You can easily start, stop, pause and chat (in the sidebar) with friends as if you were all sitting on the sofa together.
If reading is more your thing, the Forsyth County Library has a number of options in their virtual library. Find out which e-books, audiobooks and magazines are available by visiting forsyth.cc/library/virtual_adult.aspx. They are also offering five free songs each week and online opportunities to learn one of more than 70 languages.
Senior Planet also has a variety of online learning events. There are virtual Lunch and Learn Social Gatherings on several topics, guest speakers, fitness classes, and more. Visit seniorplanet.org to find something that interests you. You can always search the web for the answer to a question you may have wondered about. There are TedTalks and podcasts on almost everything. Snopes.com is also a good site to find out the facts of something you may have heard.
Although we are temporarily physically apart, the internet allows us to discover things we may never have been able to do if we were not self-isolating. These sites can allow you to explore the world from the safety of your home and help you to stay active, feel connected, and can be a wonderful topic of conversation with friends and family.
Q: I was not able to get my taxes done because everything is closed. Are my taxes still due April 15th? Also, are there any changes on taxes this year that seniors should be aware of?
NM
Answer: Many of the places older adults usually go for tax help, such as the Taxaide Program through AARP, have suspended their services as of March 16. Fortunately, the Treasury Department announced that taxpayers will have an additional 90 days to file federal taxes this year. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak the new deadline is July 15, 2020. This applies to individual returns, trusts, corporations and estimated tax payments.
Extending the tax deadline is not uncommon especially for areas affected by disasters, such as hurricanes and earthquakes. Details are not complete yet on how this will affect IRA contributions for 2019 or how this affects those paying on an installment plan. Those details should be forthcoming in time.
The North Carolina Department of Revenue has also extended the deadline for filing state taxes for individual income, corporate income, and franchise taxes to July 15, 2020. These changes do not apply to trust taxes, such as sales or use or withholding taxes.
One notable change for filing your federal taxes is the creation of a new tax form 1040-SR that is designed specifically for seniors. The new form was developed as part of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. It was created to simplify the tax filing process for seniors. In addition to format improvements such as larger fonts and bigger text boxes, which can especially help paper filers, the new form also has content changes. Importantly, the 1040-SR makes it easier to report income from resources that are common to many seniors such as Social Security, pensions and distributions from retirement accounts.
To be able to use the new form for 2019 taxes you must have turned 65 before Jan. 1, 2020. For married couples filing joint returns 1040-SR can be used if either spouse qualifies as 65 years of age. The new form can accommodate either using the standard deduction or itemized deductions. The standard deduction levels for seniors have increased for 2019. Filing as a single person the standard deduction is $13,850 and for a couple filing jointly the standard deduction is $27,000.
Both state and federal agencies encourage everyone to file soon if you believe you have a refund coming. For more information about filing your state taxes visit ncdor.gov or call 1-877-2525-3052. For information regarding your federal income tax filing contact the IRS at irs.gov or call 1-877-777-4778.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.