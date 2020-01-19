A study from Wake Forest Baptist Health researchers has determined there is a slightly higher risk of patients needing additional procedures following one of the two most common bariatric surgeries.
The surgeries typically involve either a gastric bypass or a gastric sleeve, in which about 80% of the stomach is removed, leaving a long, tube-like pouch.
The surgery usually is performed on individuals who are obese as a weight-loss tool.
A bariatric procedure also has the potential to substantially improve their overall quality of health, such as reversing type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea, reducing risk of severe illness or death from heart disease and diabetes, and easing joint and back pain.
According to a study published in the current issue of JAMA Network Open, Wake Forest Baptist researchers determined gastric bypass surgery has the slightly higher risk of returning to the operating room or having other types of interventions, such as an endoscopy.
“If you’re having bariatric surgery and trying to decide between a sleeve and a bypass, this may be really important to know,” said Dr. Kristina Lewis, an author of the study and assistant professor of epidemiology and prevention at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a bariatric bypass involves a surgeon cutting across the top of the stomach, sealing it off from the rest of the stomach.
The resulting pouch is about the size of a walnut and can hold only about an ounce of food. By comparison, a typical stomach can hold about three pints of food.
The surgeon cuts the small intestine and sews part of it directly onto the pouch.
With a sleeve gastrectomy, about 80% of the stomach is removed, leaving a long, tube-like pouch. The smaller stomach produces less of the appetite-regulating hormone ghrelin, which may lessen the desire to eat.
Patients undergoing a sleeve gastrectomy typically require a shorter hospital stay.
The study was based primarily on researchers reviewing a nationwide U.S. commercial insurance claims database of adults age 18 to 64 who underwent a gastric bypass or vertical sleeve gastrectomy procedure between January 2010 and June 2017.
The research team analyzed data from 4,476 patients undergoing bypass and 8,551 patients undergoing the sleeve procedure. Patients were followed for up to four years after surgery.
Bypass patients were about 20% more likely to have additional operations on their abdomen than a similar group of sleeve patients.
In addition, endoscopies also were more common among bypass patients.
By four years out, researchers estimated 26.5% of bypass patients had an endoscopy procedure, compared with 18% of sleeve patients.
“We already have strong evidence that bariatric surgery is the most effective weight loss intervention for patients with severe obesity, and surgery is definitely much safer than it used to be,” Lewis said.
“But patients still have to balance the pros of having surgery against potential complications, and this may be especially important when choosing between bariatric surgery types.”
