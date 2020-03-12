The Winston-Salem Local Governance Study Commission voted Wednesday to recommend that the city change to a 10-member city council, with eight members elected by wards and two elected citywide.
The current council has just eight members, each elected from a ward. Only the mayor is elected citywide.
Under the study commission’s recommendation, council members would be elected to four-year terms, and all terms would run concurrently. Elections would be partisan and held on even-numbered years. The mayor would be elected at large and only vote at council meetings to break a tie.
The current council has four black members and four white members. The council has a 7-1 Democratic majority.
Mayor Allen Joines said Thursday that he is looking forward to discussing the commission’s recommendations with the Winston-Salem City Council and state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.
“I haven’t formed an opinion about it,” Joines said. “I want to get the reactions of the members of the city council.”
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, a Democrat who represents the Northwest Ward, said he is in favor of adding two at-large positions to the council.
“And I would like to see the election year moved to the midterm so that our local elections won’t be drowned out by the presidential race,” MacIntosh said. “There would be no additional expense in doing so.”
Lambeth praised the commission’s work in making its recommendations.
“This is a good step and puts Winston-Salem in line with other large cities,” Lambeth said.
Council Member Robert Clark, a Republican who represents the West Ward, said he wanted to read the commission’s recommendations before publicly commenting about them.
The study commission’s co-chairmen, Steven Berlin and David Branch, will meet Joines, Lambeth and state Rep. Debra Conrad, R-Forsyth, to present the commission’s recommendations.
Lambeth and Conrad introduced legislation in the 2019-20 session of the N.C. General Assembly to reduce the number of council wards to five and create three at-large council seats.
The council hadn’t asked for the change and the bill drew criticism.
In a compromise, the bill was put on hold, and Joines, Lambeth and Conrad announced the commission’s creation in May 2019 and asked it to evaluate the city’s election process. The commission’s goal was to submit its recommendations before the start of the General Assembly’s 2020 session.
The city council will consider the commission’s recommendations. Under state law, council members can change any aspect of the city’s election process except the timing of council elections, the city said in a statement.
Election timing can only be changed by the General Assembly, which also has the final say over all aspects of the city’s election process, the city said.
