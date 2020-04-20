For as long as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps public schools closed in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County system, students will be assigned academic work only Mondays through Thursdays.
Fridays will be used as a flexible day for the system's 55,000 students, the district announced Monday.
On Fridays, Winston-Salem/Forsyth students will be encouraged to engage in activities that fall into the categories of fun, leisure and building or strengthening social-emotional connections. Students can also catch up on previously assigned work, the school district said in a statement. Fridays can also be used to connect with teachers for additional support.
There will not be additional work assigned Mondays through Thursdays to accommodate for “FLEX Fridays," the school system said.
"Friday will still be a day to learn," said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district. "Teachers will still be working, students will still be learning, but we want the day to be more flexible."
FLEX stands for Fun, Leisure learning, Emotional time and connections and eXtra learning and support, the school system said.
Fun requires no explanation.
By leisure learning, schools mean caregivers and students can spend time in nature, take virtual field trips, complete a puzzle or art project, play an instrument, read or do other things that are interesting to students, the school system said.
The emotional connection time is meant for participation in a social-emotional activities, such as journaling or playing games to promote emotional health. Examples and resources are listed on the district's website, www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us
The eXtra time is to allow for students to catch up with their academic work, the school system said.
Additional support services from teachers or the exceptional children's staff may be provided on Friday, the school district said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.