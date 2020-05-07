When their graduation ceremony was canceled at the University of Georgia, Nick Miller and other graduating seniors came up with a workaround — if they couldn’t hold the commencement ceremony at their school’s football stadium, they would build their own stadium, in the Minecraft virtual world.
Miller, a 2016 alumnus of Reagan High School, said he and his friend Ivan Campbell got inspired after seeing an article about a school in Japan that was having their graduation ceremony in the videogame, in which players build elaborate structures.
“We decided to do that,” he said. “We’ve gotten about 20 to 30 people into the game to rebuild Sanford Stadium, and part of our student center, block by block. We plan on having the ceremony this Friday at 7 p.m., when the original commencement was scheduled, and it’ll be live-streamed.”
In an interview with a TV station in Atlanta, Campbell explained that “the stadium is where you graduate at our school, so it’s kind of important for that to be there. And obviously we can’t be at the real Sanford Stadium right now. So we figured why not just recreate it, and we can just have a little taste of that in our Minecraft.”
Miller is a biology/pre-med major, and transferred to UGA from Campbell University after his sophomore year. He was active in Minecraft when he was in high school, and had drifted away from the game but came back to it again late last year.
One challenge they faced in the project was that their online coursework started to pick up in recent weeks, as the end of the semester drew close, meaning they didn’t have much spare time to work on the Minecraft project. “We got most of the work done building the stadium in the first few weeks,” Miller said on Wednesday morning, “but as finals approached there was less progress being made on the build. With finals ending today, we should hopefully be able to finish up building the stadium before Friday night.”
Miller said that while he wasn’t particularly excited about commencement when it was originally scheduled as a real-world event, “I was looking forward to attending. I know some other people were probably more excited than I was, and they weren’t happy about the cancellation announcement.” The real life event at UGA has at last word been rescheduled for October.
Taking part in this new take on the tradition has added a level of excitement to it, Miller said. “I think it’s been great that we’ve had so many students coming together to work on this build. I would never have met them before this. I think it is more meaningful that we’ve made this happen, rather than just attending a ceremony that someone else has made happen.”
To avoid overloading the server, they are restricting the ceremony to UGA students and faculty, but they will have a couple of camera accounts live-streaming it. Miller plans on hosting his own stream of it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ovd9BBJRdLs.
