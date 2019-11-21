Blaylock

Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt speaks at a press conference addressing the arrest of Robert James Adkins for the 1980 murder of Ronda Mechelle Blaylock on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Dobson, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190808w_nws_blaylock

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the United States Secret Service, determined a North Surry High School student’s joke about President Donald Trump was not a credible threat made against his life.

The Secret Service contacted the sheriff’s office on Nov. 13, informing the office about an “inappropriate comment” made during an improvisational performance at North Surry, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators interviewed multiple students and school staff members to determine the student’s joke was not a credible threat, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it had not received any complaints about the incident until being contacted by the Secret Service. A concerned Surry County resident contacted the Secret Service, requesting the incident be investigated, according to the sheriff’s office.

However, on Nov. 14, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Hudson told the Journal the agency received multiple complaints, including one from a concerned parent, shortly after the student made the comment.

Surry County Schools and the sheriff’s office have declined to share what the student actually said. The comment was made the morning of Nov. 13 during a sketch about jobs in the White House in front of about 45 students in the school’s media center, according to a statement from Surry County Schools.

Trump won 74 percent of the vote in Surry County in 2016 and remains popular among residents.

The Secret Service does not comment on specific investigations.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments