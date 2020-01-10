Stratford Road will be closed between Robinhood and Reynolda Roads today (Jan. 10, 2020) for water main repairs. Work is expected be completed by 5 p.m.
The City of Winston-Salem made the public announcement this morning.
Detours will be posted and motorists should make plans for alternate routes. For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.