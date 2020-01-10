Stratford Road will be closed between Robinhood and Reynolda Roads today (Jan. 10, 2020) for water main repairs. Work is expected be completed by 5 p.m.

The City of Winston-Salem made the public announcement this morning.

Detours will be posted and motorists should make plans for alternate routes. For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

