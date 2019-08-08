South Broad Street at Academy Street in Winston-Salem is closed after a crash in the area.
The wreck occurred in the 500 block of South Broad, and the road is expected to remain closed for the next several hours, police say.
The Winston-Salem Police Department advises drivers to find alternate routes and to be careful in the area.
The wreck happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday when the driver of a tractor-trailer was turning left from Academy Street to Broad Street, police Lt. Jeff Branham said. The tractor-trailer then struck the traffic lights and an utility pole, Branham said.
The driver wasn't injured, and no other vehicle was involved in the crash, Branham said.
A city transportation crew is repairing the traffic lights and utility pole, Branham said.