A stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem is closed due to downed power lines and a house fire in the area, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Authorities closed the road before noon from the 1400 block to the 1900 block. It’s not clear what caused the downed power lines, but Duke Power is on the scene, police said.
House Fire: 1800 Block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. 2 Displacements. Overhaul in progress. Road will be shut down several hours #wsfire .24 pic.twitter.com/IHMOlTeKt3— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 30, 2019
A house fire in the 1800 block of the road displaced two people, according to a tweet from the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
It’s not clear when the roadway will reopen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.