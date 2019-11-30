A stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem is closed due to downed power lines and a house fire in the area, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Authorities closed the road before noon from the 1400 block to the 1900 block. It’s not clear what caused the downed power lines, but Duke Power is on the scene, police said.

A house fire in the 1800 block of the road displaced two people, according to a tweet from the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It’s not clear when the roadway will reopen.

