Eastbound traffic was heavy on Hanes Mall Boulevard at Frontis Plaza Boulevard after a water pipe broke and flooded a section of Frontis Plaza.

 

Eastbound lanes of Hanes Mall Boulevard are closed from Grifftih Road to Frontis Plaza Boulevard and are expected to remain closed until 3 a.m. Thursday.

An eight-inch water pipe broke Wednesday afternoon under Hanes Mall Boulevard between Stratford Road and Interstate 40, authorities said. City utility crews are working repair the pipe.

The incident happened around 3:10 p.m., said Gale Ketteler, a spokeswoman for the City-County Utilities Division. Crews were trying to locate a valve to shut off the water, she said.

The spilled water flooded a section of Frontis Plaza Boulevard, Ketteler said. 

Drivers should avoid the area, especially from Stratford Road to Interstate 40, authorities said.

There is no immediate estimate of how much water was spilled because of the broken water pipe, she said.

