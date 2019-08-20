The 1500 block of Cloverdale Avenue, between North Hawthorne Road and West First Street, will be closed to traffic Tuesday (Aug. 20) to allow crews to remove a tree.
Stretch of Cloverdale closed for tree work Tuesday
Melissa Hall
