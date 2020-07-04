Paul Dixon Jr. likes to do his shopping on weekends. He can browse the aisles unhurriedly at a good social distance and make sure he finds what he wants.
So it was that he found himself on a recent Saturday morning in the newish Publix grocery store in Clemmons smack in the middle of recent brick-and-mortar development.
He made his selections, paid a cashier from behind the now-standard Plexiglas shield and went about his business.
But instead of simply hopping in his car and driving off, Dixon found himself listening to violin music. He thought perhaps it was piped in through loudspeakers.
He moved closer when he heard the notes to “Hallelujah,” a haunting song by Leonard Cohen. That one struck a nerve. Dixon realized the music was live and being performed by a young man in a T-shirt and shorts.
“He was just out there, all alone, in the hot sun, with a sign saying that his wife was pregnant and he needed to pay the rent,” Dixon said.
Hitting the right note
By this point, we’ve all seen — and been approached by — panhandlers with a range of pitches and messages.
My car is out of gas, and my kids are around the corner …. Will work for food … Veteran, anything will help … I’m trying to catch a bus to … Man, I’m not gonna lie; I need a beer.
Reactions are as varied as the pitches.
Some people look away or roll up their car windows if the exchange is at a traffic light. On the street, some might dig out a few quarters or mutter something about not carrying cash.
Some people dig deep; it’s hard to deny food to a hungry person.
Rare, though, are the sorts of street performers that Dixon encountered — at least in Winston-Salem and environs. The city requires permits for panhandling, and impromptu performance buskers for the most part are discouraged.
But there was something about that young man that caused Dixon to act. Maybe it was his rendition of a classic. Maybe it was his message. Maybe both.
“Please help us. My wife is pregnant. Need to pay rent. God Bless you,” read a sign over a multicolored box with a slot cut in it for donations.
(And this being 2020, it also included an account number for Cash App, a way to transfer funds wirelessly.)
“I thought maybe he is a professional musician, and lost his job due to COVID-19,” Dixon wrote in an email. “I don’t know that, but I suddenly felt like the people in Rome or New York, when the COVID-19 virus ravaged their cities, and the musicians came out on their balconies for all the others to hear in the nearby buildings.
“This is what it means ‘We’re all in this together!.’’’
Not long afterward, Dixon decided he’d like to help.
‘He’s good’
He went home, turned on the computer and fired off an email describing his experience.
“I hope to hear this young man’s music again!,” he wrote. “But even more so I hope he can pay his rent and his wife and family make it through this time we are all going through together!”
Dixon tried reaching out through Cash App, and he wrote to Publix public-relations people. Neither effort bore fruit. “Maybe you’ll have better luck,” he said when I called.
Nope. Not yet. And not for a lack of trying.
Similar stories about a young man who appears to have some classical music training have circulated for months.
A manager at the Publix said he has seen (and heard) the violinist several times, usually on the weekends, but not on any set schedule. “He sounds great. Sorry I couldn’t be more help,” he said.
A few miles away, at another shopping center across from Tanglewood Park, other folks have heard the man play, too. Security, or perhaps sheriff’s deputies summoned by management, have run him off.
“He’s good,” said Georgia Kroustalis, an owner of the Villa Grill restaurant. “It was fabulous, right after we were allowed to open and have people dining outside.”
On an earlier visit, she said she’s seen — and heard — the musician playing along with a woman, and a child was with them. “They were good, too,” she said. “I’m thinking it was his family.”
One of her employees suggested that it’d be nice to hire the man to play occasionally. Kroustalis has fed the musicians, but the pandemic has slammed restaurants hard. “I an’t afford to hire anybody right now,” she said.
She didn’t know his name or how to reach him, either. But somebody out there does.
Keep your eyes — and ears — open. Coronavirus has taken a bite out of everybody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.