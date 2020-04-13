Storms blew through the Triad on Monday morning, leaving thousands without power.
In Forsyth County, Duke Energy reported more than 7,900 customers in the dark as of 7:30 a.m., with the hardest hit areas appearing to lie in Ardmore, in the Buena Vista and Stratford Road area and on Robinhood Road near Stratford.
Power outages were reported in those areas around 5:30 a.m. At 8 a.m., Duke Energy reported it was still working to determine when electricity might be restored in those areas.
Police warned people in Winston-Salem about a tree that fell across Silas Creek Parkway before 6 a.m., blocking traffic, and said other down trees and power lines were likely.
In Guilford more than 5,700 Duke Energy customers were without power.
Across North Carolina, a wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today, with forecasters calling for wind gusts as strong as 60 mph.
In Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and surrounding counties, a tornado watch is also in effect until noon.
