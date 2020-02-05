The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Northwest North Carolina and warned Triad residents about heavy rain and strong winds Thursday.
In Forsyth, Guilford and surrounding counties, heavy rain of 2 to 5 inches will bring a risk of localized flash flooding Thursday and Thursday night, the weather service said. The conditions also will bring a threat of some significant flooding from rivers Thursday night and into the weekend.
A strong, slow-moving cold front will cross North Carolina on Thursday and Thursday night before moving offshore Friday morning, the weather service said. Thunderstorms bring the threat of damaging wind as well as heavy rainfall ahead of and along the front, beginning Wednesday night. Isolated tornadoes are also possible Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Forecasts call for rain Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
A flood watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday morning for Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Surry, Wilkes, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
An extended period of steady to heavy rain Thursday will create conditions for flooding, the weather service said. Rainfall totals will range from 3 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts of more than 5 inches possible.
The ground will already be saturated, and then thunderstorms are expected to roll in, the weather service said. Heavy rainfall with these storms could potentially create rapidly rising water, especially in small creeks and streams as well as areas with poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.