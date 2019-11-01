About 50 ticket-holders left the Stevens Center Friday night without seeing the popular Broadway musical “Once” after apparent logistical issues created a long line and prevented them from being seated for the start of the performance.
The two-hour musical began at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the center, which is at 405 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The one-time showing was part of the “UNCSA Presents” 2019-20 season.
The backup occurred as the Stevens Center’s staff scanned each patron’s ticket in the venue’s lobby, said Scott Spencer, the director at the Stevens Center. Many people were standing in line after the show started.
About 50 people decided to leave, and the staff refunded the cost of their tickets, Spencer said.
The Stevens Center is reevaluating its process as a result of the incident, he said.
More than 1,330 people attended the musical.
“It was sold out,” Spencer said. “I understand that several people were upset that they didn’t get in. We don’t want to upset anyone.”
The tickets varied in costs. “Everything is reserved seating,” Spencer said.
“Once” opened off-Broadway in 2011 and transferred to Broadway in 2012, garnering eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, UNCSA said. The original Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
Carolina Theatre and Carolina Hotel
The back side of the Carolina Theatre marquee is seen in a view of Fourth Street from the window of a guest room of the Carolina Hotel, Thursday, April 10, 1980.
David Rolfe/Journal file photo
1980
Construction begins to transform the old Carolina Hotel into the UNCSA's Stevens Center, Nov. 20, 1980. Photo made from the Nissen Building. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
A hand-written letter lies crumpled at the foot of a stripped bed, covered with a snowfalll of paint chips in a derelict guest room of the old Carolina Hotel, Thursday, April 10, 1980. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
A worn armchair sits is a sea of paint chips from the peeling walls of a guest room in the Carolina Hotel, Thursday, April 10, 1980. Spruce Street is seen through the open window. The room would soon be destroyed by workmen gutting the old hotel to transform it into the Stevens Center for the School of the Arts. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
Carolina Hotel letterhead stationery and a telegram pad coversheet languish in an open drawer of a derelict guest room in the once-grand hotel, Thursday, April 10, 1980. These quaint traces of communication in a bygone age were soon swept away as the hotel was gutted to become the Stevens Center. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
Found stilll resting on a dresser table in a guest room of the derelict Carolina Hotel during a tour of the building, Thursday, April 10, 1980, were a plastic-wrapped drinking cup, 1969 Southern Bell Winston-Salem telephone book with a photo of Groves Stadium on the cover and an anachronistic ash tray. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
Fallen paint chips blanket the floor and sparse furniture of a derelict guest room in the old Carolina Hotel on Thursday, April 10, 1980. The once-grand hotel would soon be gutted to become the Stevens Center for the UNCSA. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
Peeling paint hangs in strips from the ceiling of the derelict Carolina Hotel on Thursday, April 10, 1980. The old hotel would soon be gutted to become the Stevens Center. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
A caretaker peers into the bathroom of a guest room in the derelict Carolina Hotel on Thursday,April 10, 1980. Several of the rooms looked as though the overnight guest had just left, with bed covers thrown back, coat hangers scattered and personal items left behind. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
The guest rooms in the 1920s-vintage Carolina Hotel all had wooden speaker cabinets mounted on the wall, emblazoned "CH," to supply local radio broadcasts and hotel announcements. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
A used razor, a pocket book of Bible verses and a nearly empty matchbook from a bank scrawled with the words "Mary...Mary...Mary...Mary.." were left on a windowsill and blanketed with fallen paint chips as years crawled by in the old hotel.(Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
A building caretaker walks through a hallway of the derelict Carolina Hotel Thursday, April 10, 1980, the floor covered with paint chips from the peeling walls. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
Discarded furniture and peeling paint chips littered the halls of the derelict Carolina Hotel on Thursday, April 10, 1980, as the once-grand hotel awaited transformation into the Stevens Center. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
Someone at the Carolina Hotel left a vintage Army recruitment card behind, propped on the stained windowsill and found Thursday, April 10, 1980. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
A pair of worn leather boots sits discarded at the foot of an unmade bed in the derelict Carolina Hotel on Thursday, April 10, 1980. The once-grand hotel would soon be gutted to be transformed into a premier performance venue for the UNCSA, re-named the Roger L. Stevens Center. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
A forlorn guest room in the derelict Carolina Hotel is seen during a tour on Thursday, April 10, 1980, just before its renovation into the Stevens Center. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Carolina Hotel
A derelict hotel room of the former Carolina Hotel, with peeling paint chips scattered on the floor, an unmade bed, and destroyed window air conditioner, seen Thursday, April 10, 1980, on a tour of the empty hotel before demolition began to create the Stevens Center. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
Five floors of old Carolina Hotel rooms were removed to make way for a new staircase from the orchestra lobby of the Stevens Center to the balcony lobby. In this view, from Feb. 10, 1981, the floors and room walls have been removed, leaving the outer wall of windows, right, to be replaced with an open wall of glass.(Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
Floors and walls of hotel rooms of the old Carolina Hotel were removed in the renovation of the Stevens Center.(Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
Second floor lobby area to orchestra seating, under renovation Feb. 10, 1981. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The open space of what would become the balcony staircase of the Stevens Center seen during demolition, Feb. 10, 1981.(Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The sixth, seventh, and eighth floor of the old Carolina Hotel were left gutted and used for storage at the Stevens Center. Fragments of paint and tilework are all that remain of the old hotel rooms. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The ghost light at the Stevens Center is a rolling stage work light, the shade decorated with scraps of playbills and fringe fallen off an old costume. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The main lobby entrance to the Stevens Center, seen Sept. 21, 2017. Beyond is the ticket lobby, once the lobby for the Carolina Hotel, with one of the original elevators. The sloping foreground was the open breezeway entrance for the Carolina Theater, with the ticket box outlined in tile on the floor, left, and doorways to the former concession area at right, when the stairs did not exist. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The ground floor entrance to the Stevens Center, seen Sept. 21, 2017, showing the stairs leading to the orchestra and balcony lobbies. Originally open space as the breezeway entrance to the old Carolina Theater, the concession stand stood beyond the windows, originally the entry doors. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The former concession area of the old Carolina Theater, then remodeled as restaurant space, is open to the orchestra lobby of the Stevens Center, seen in September of 2017. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
Former restaurant space on the ground floor of the Stevens Center, seen Sept. 21, 2017. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The top landing of the balcony stairs, seen Sept. 19, 2017, reach the fifth floor. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
Kettle drums, stacked chairs, and risers seen between symphony performances onstage at the Stevens Center, Sept. 19, 2017. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
One of the large dressing rooms beneath the Stevens Center, seen Sept. 19, 2017. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
Stairways backstage at the Stevens Center, seen Sept. 21, 2017. The stairs at left lead to the stage; stairs at right lead to dressing rooms, rehearsal rooms, and the green room. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The box office lobby of the Stevens Center, with a view through the theater lobby and former corner restaurant space, seen in September, 2017. The urn at right is one of a pair that once stood in niches below the organ bays in the old Carolina Theater. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
This elaborate ceiling fixture was installed in the orchestra lobby of the Stevens Center in its original renovation. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The ground entrance to the Stevens Center, seen Sept. 21, 2017, with stairs leading to the orchestra seating lobby and continuing five floors to the balcony seating. The open space to the right was former restaurant space, with additional dining seating beyond the windows at left, long ago the concession area for the old Carolina Theater. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The Stevens Center orchestra pit, as seen Sept 21, 2017. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The orchestra stairs and lobby in the Stevens Center, seen Sept. 21, 2017. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The Stevens Center balcony seating, seen Sept. 21, 2017. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
The Stevens Center house seating as seen from the stage, Sept. 21, 2017. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe)
David Rolfe/Journal
Stevens Center
David Rolfe/Journal
