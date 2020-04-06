These guidelines should be followed even if a person hasn’t been given a definite diagnosis. Because tests are limited, people with symptoms of COVID-19 should act as if they have it. Those who have been directly exposed to a person with COVID-19 should also self-quarantine.
* Contact the patient’s health-care provider about their symptoms and get specific guidance on treatment.
* The patient should stay home and not go out in public. They should stay in one room, away from other people and with the door closed, as much as possible. Keep the room well-ventilated, such as with an open window. Any shared spaces should also be well-ventilated.
* Have them use a separate bathroom. If there is only one bathroom, the sick person should always put the toilet seat down when flushing, and the room, toilet surfaces and faucet should be cleaned at least once a day.
* Avoid having any nonessential visitors.
* Designate one healthy person to look after the patient. Keep older adults, children and those with chronic health conditions or weakened immune systems away. They should stay in contact via phone or online.
* The patient should wear a face mask whenever they are around anybody else. If they can’t wear one, you should wear one while in the same room with them and replace it after it gets wet.
* Don’t share personal household items like dishes, towels and bedding. No one should share the sick person’s bed.
* Food and beverages can be left outside the door for the patient to retrieve. Wash dishes immediately after.
* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and every time after interacting with the sick person or items they have been in contact with. Use a disposable paper towel to dry your hands. If this isn’t possible, use a clean towel and wash them often.
* The sick person should cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and discard it (and all trash) into a lined, covered trash can. The closed, bagged trash should be disposed of in the outside can for pickup.
* Avoid direct contact with the person’s body fluids or stool. Use disposable gloves when dealing with waste.
* Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
* Keep pets away from the patient out of an abundance of caution.
* Clean and disinfect the house daily (see below for details).
