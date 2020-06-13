"Congratulations. Enjoy your graduation — you deserve it. But only for the weekend. Once Monday arrives, get off your backsides and plot your future. Graduation isn't the END. It's the beginning of your new life, a new future. It's yours for the taking. But only for those who truly want it. For those who don't, say goodbye to your classmates. They're about to leave you behind!"
Stephen A. Smith, ESPN commentator, Winston-Salem State University class of 1991
Most Popular
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
NC has largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases; Forsyth's cases rise by 29 to 1,734
-
2 more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19, including a person in their 20s. Deaths surpass 1,000 statewide.
-
Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student
-
Record number hospitalized for COVID-19 in Forsyth County, across the state
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.