Q: I want to stay healthy even though I am trying to stay at home. Is there a program that can help me do that? I would like something that is free.
TB
We reached out to Laura Bolton Plunkett, health promotion coordinator with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s (PTRC) Area Agency on Aging for this response.
Answer: You are not alone! During this time, it is important that we are staying healthy even though we are not able to go out and do a lot of our normal activities. Living Healthy at Home is a new, no-cost program offered by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging (PTRC AAA) that may be a benefit to you. PTRC AAA serves 12 counties in the Piedmont Triad, including Forsyth, and works to empower older adults, persons with disabilities, caregivers and their families by educating them about resources, opportunities and options. Living Healthy at Home offers an opportunity for you take charge of your health and make connections from the safety of your home.
Many older adults are affected by chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and/or arthritis. In fact, 80% of adults age 65 or older have at least one chronic condition and nearly 70% have two or more. That is why it can be helpful to take part in an evidence-based program such as Living Healthy at Home.
Typically, this program is offered in-person and in community settings such as senior centers, libraries or churches. However, it has been modified to be offered through a mailed tool kit and weekly phone conversations. The phone conversations are held in small groups with four participants and one trained facilitator. They take place once per week for six weeks, and each call lasts about an hour. The phone conversations are designed to walk participants through the tool kit. You do not need to leave your home to participate, and all you will need is a telephone.
The tool kit includes:
- A self-test to help you decide where you want to focus;
- Tip sheets about specific topics that others have found helpful in living healthy;
- The book, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions;
- A relaxation CD with four different exercises;
- An exercise CD with three different levels of exercises, which can all be done at home.
Since this is an evidence-based program, participants tend to see positive outcomes such as more energy and feeling more confident. Topics in the workshop include healthy eating, being active, appropriate use of medications, communication skills, decision making and goal setting. This program is offered at no cost to participants as it is funded through federal, state, local and consumer contributions.
Living Healthy at Home is currently enrolling participants. There are several time and day options, and staff will help place you in a class that best works for your schedule. If you are interested in finding out more or registering, you can visit PTRC AAA’s website at www.ptrc.org/agewell or contact MaryLou White at 336-497-5610 or agewell@ptrc.org.
Q. I am working from home and have tried to set up one area for my workspace. I find I am distracted easily at certain points. Any helpful ideas?
JM
Answer: Many of us find ourselves working from home during the pandemic and have discovered it has its own set of challenges. Fortunately, a bit of careful planning can go a long way to help you work more efficiently and feel comfortable.
You are off to a good start by establishing a designated work area. Ideally, this work space should be in an area with few distractions. The chair you sit in is also key to comfort and production. Try to use a chair that is sturdy and has some support for the curvature of your spine. Sitting in a chair that is the proper height will also help. The position of your chair should have your thighs and forearms parallel to the floor while you are working. Your computer screen should be directly in front of you and about an arm’s length away with the top of the screen at or slightly below your eye level. Keep your files organized within reach to avoid unnecessary bending and stooping. If you use a phone frequently, keep it on speaker as often as possible to prevent strain on your upper back and neck.
Although working from home can offer flexible hours, developing a regular working schedule can help keep good work boundaries. If you are able to choose your schedule, determine which time of day you are most productive. Once you are on a set schedule you will find you are able to focus more clearly and manage your time better. Be aware of “work creep” which happens when work begins to sneak into your personal time and affects your home life. This can be an easy trap to fall into while working from home. At the end of your workday close your laptop and shut the door to your home work area, if possible.
Routine is important while working from home too. Stay as close to your normal workday routine as possible. This includes setting your alarm to wake up at the same time every day, changing out of your pajamas, and eating a good breakfast. It’s important to take short breaks as you would working in the office. You can think of these breaks as rewards for completing big tasks or projects. Additionally, try to take a short walk outside to refresh yourself or do some stretching exercises which should help keep you from getting too stiff or sore from sitting too long.
Staying connected to staff and your work place is important, too. Humanity and connection is just as crucial as productivity. One way to help with this is to use video chat for meetings when possible. Call co-workers to check in instead of emailing when time allows. Inform your co-workers and supervisors about your daily work schedule so they know when you can be reached.
You may find a lot of distractions working from home. Family and pets can be a big part of that. Try to take care of as many necessary responsibilities before your workday starts. It’s a good idea to set clear boundaries and work rules with your family members so everyone is on the same page. Another common distraction is social media. Be mindful to minimize time on social media during the workday. You can avoid interruptions by silencing your notifications while you work. Similarly, it’s probably a good idea to avoid watching TV during the workday. Decreasing interruptions will help you be more efficient with your time. You might consider having music playing softly in the background which can be a positive.
Some of these tips should be helpful to allow you to work more efficiently from home. Hopefully, work routines will be returning to normal at some point. However, there has been some thinking in recent days that companies may be relooking at their policies and practices on working remotely as a result of experience gained during the pandemic. More people working from home may become a wave of the future at some companies. The Winston-Salem Chamber has more information about working during the age of the coronavirus on their website www.winstonsalem.com.
