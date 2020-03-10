A state of emergency has been declared by Gov. Roy Cooper in response to the potential spread of the new coronavirus.
There have been seven known positive tests: six in Wake County and one in Chatham County. None had required hospitalization as of Tuesday afternoon. They are in isolation at home.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, told legislators earlier Tuesday that North Carolina's response includes isolating people and limiting or prohibiting gathering at large public events.
“This is a critical moment” for stopping the further spread of the disease, said Cohen
Cooper and state health officials are stressing that individuals at high risk — particularly those 65 and older, with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems — should stay at home and avoid most public events.
This includes concerts, conventions, church services, sporting events and crowded social events, as well as avoiding cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended specifically limiting mass public activities in Wake County.
"We know these steps will affect individuals' qualify of life, but the first step is to limit the contact people are having to slow the spread of the virus as much as possible," Cohen said.
However, DHHS is not discouraging attendance at this week's Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro that began Tuesday.
Other recommendations for the Triangle: encouraging teleworking technologies where feasible and considering staggering start and end times to work shift "to reduce large numbers of people coming together at the same time."
"The recommendations should be implemented immediately and extend through March 31," according to a DHHS statement. "We are monitoring the situation closely to determine whether these recommendations will be extended beyond March 31."
Cohen said there is no current recommendation for closing schools anywhere in the state.
“This situation is rapidly changing and recommendations about school closures could change as we learn more, but today we are not recommending any preemptive school closure,” Cohen said at a press conference with Cooper.
