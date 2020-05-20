The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued new guidance Tuesday evening for restaurants and bars ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper's Wednesday afternoon press conference. He is expected to announce the state is moving into Phase 2 of reopening beginning Friday.
Although it was released Tuesday night, the guidance document is dated May 22, which is when they would be able to reopen. Restaurants and bars have been closed for sit-down service since mid-March.
The guidance lays out both suggested policy for restaurants in regards to wearing masks, the size of a dining party and the use of communal seating, while also listing restrictions about the number of people allowed inside the business.
Restaurants and bars will be limited to 50% capacity indoors through Phase 2 and all patrons must sit 6 feet apart if they are not sharing a table. People sitting at lunch counters or bars must also be 6 feet apart.
Restaurants are also required to conduct daily symptom screening of employees and immediately send symptomatic workers home to isolate.
N.C. DHHS strongly recommends employees and customers wear a cloth or disposable face covering when they may be near (less than 6 feet from) other people in the restaurant.
