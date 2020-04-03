State Treasurer Dale Folwell was released Friday from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after five days of treatment for symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus.
Folwell, who lives in Winston-Salem, was diagnosed with the coronavirus a little more than a week ago. The infection impacted Folwell's respiratory system, producing a severe cough, according to a news release on Folwell's state website. As Folwell was convalescing at home, the cough became more acute.
Folwell's doctor recommended hospitalization. Folwell went into the hospital on March 29 and was discharged Friday. According to the website, Folwell did not become incapacitated during his hospital stay and did not need to be placed on a ventilator.
Folwell will continue his recovery from home. Folwell thanked friends for supporting him, but asked people to give him time to recover before trying to contact him.
