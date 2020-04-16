Four defeated candidates for municipal office in Winston-Salem have lost a second round in their protest of the March 3 primary-election results, with the dismissal of their claims by the director of the N.C. State Board of Elections on Tuesday.
JoAnne Allen, one of the four, said she and the other three candidates are pondering their next steps, in light of a lawsuit filed Wednesday by the state NAACP that Allen said deals with some of the same concerns raised by the four Winston-Salem candidates.
Allen, Eunice Campbell, Phil Carter and Carolyn Highsmith have alleged that political corruption in Winston-Salem allows “certain candidates to stay in office as long as they want to.”
The Forsyth County Board of Elections dismissed the four candidates’ protests on March 25. The four appealed the decision to the state board, adding to their protests the claim that the election software used by the county may have a “bug ... that could result in incorrect election results.”
In its lawsuit, the NAACP alleges that ExpressVote ballot-marking devices used in a number of counties, including Forsyth, are “insecure, unreliable and unverifiable” machines that “threaten the integrity of North Carolina elections.”
“It goes to some of the things in the appeal we submitted,” Allen said, in reference to the NAACP lawsuit.
When filing their initial protest March 17, the candidates said they needed to examine all the ballots cast in Forsyth County during the March 3 primary, along with voter logs and other information, as a way of investigating their claims.
All four candidates ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary. Allen ran against incumbent Mayor Allen Joines. Campbell sought the North Ward city-council nomination won by incumbent D.D. Adams, while Carter ran for the East Ward nomination won by incumbent Annette Scippio. Highsmith sought the South Ward nomination won by incumbent John Larson.
The original protest centers on remarks that East Ward Council Member Vivian Burke made during a 2018 meeting of the city council, after Allen chided council members for failing to solve the problem of city poverty.
Burke said council critics weren’t bringing constructive ideas to the council, then said that she could stay in office “forever” because she had “somebody in this city” who would keep her in office.
The protesting candidates say Burke’s remarks indicate that some unnamed person “is controlling the winners and losers of Winston-Salem elections.”
Burke says she was referring to the voters as the “somebody” in her remark. Burke is not running for re-election, and none of the protesting candidates was running for Burke’s Northeast Ward seat. However, the election protesters questioned whether the election was rigged so that Barbara Burke, Vivian Burke’s daughter-in-law, won the Northeast Ward nomination. The candidates questioned whether their own contests were rigged to cause their defeat.
When the Forsyth elections board met March 25, it took no comments from the candidates or other people. During discussion, elections board members said the protests failed to show how the official vote totals were incorrect.
In their appeal to the state board, filed April 2, the protesting candidates said that the county elections board members do not understand “the many ways that election results can be altered, through malicious insider activity, faulty software, human error, hacking, delivering wrong ballot styles to voters or other problems.”
As well, the candidates said that the county elections board denied them due process by not allowing them to speak when the board met to act on the protest on March 25.
Further, the candidates say that Tim Tsujii, the elections director in Forsyth, falsely told them that he could produce election reports only by printing them out at a charge of 10 cents per page.
“We are alleging that Mr. Tsujii’s statement that he can only provide the audit logs and tabulation reports in paper form, at high cost, is an attempt to prevent us from seeing these vital election reports or be able to easily review them,” the appeal stated.
Tsujii declined comment on the charge on Thursday, but provided copies of email exchanges with Allen in which he told her that the county’s election software could not provide reports in the spreadsheet format that she had requested.
Karen Bell, the director of the state elections board, dismissed the appeal of Allen and the other three candidates by administrative action. Under that procedure, the director makes a decision and distributes it to the members of the state elections board. If no member objects, the decision becomes final.
In dismissing the appeal, Bell said that the four candidates all missed the deadline to file the appeal by one day, and that even so, they still failed to show evidence that demonstrated any election irregularity or misconduct.
Bell said the candidates also had no right to speak during the county board’s March 25 meeting, since that meeting was held only to determine whether a full hearing would go forward with testimony from the candidates or others.
The ExpressVote machine at the center of the NAACP lawsuit is made by Election Systems & Software, which provides the voting equipment used in Forsyth County.
Most county voters vote using a paper ballot that is counted by a tabulator that is not at the center of the lawsuit. The county does use ExpressVote machines, which have a touch screen, as a secondary way of casting ballots and is designed to be easier to use for people with disabilities.
The NAACP lawsuit says the ExpressVote touch screens also pose a health risk because voters using the touch screen could contract COVID-19.
