The state House, as expected, rejected Monday significant changes to a bill that would amend certain certificates-of-need laws that govern health-care facilities.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, applied the “gut and replace” strategy to House Bill 126 on June 27 to add the CON language. The version of the bill that passed the House addressed tissue and organ donations.
The Senate’s 24-18 vote on July 24 in favor of HB126 on the third reading came after an unexpectedly intense level of debate.
On Monday, the House voted 120-0 to not concur with the Senate changes.
That means the two chambers could enter negotiations over the two versions of HB126, or House leadership could choose to shelve the bill for the rest of the 2019 session.
A CON is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health-care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.
The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
However, there are examples where there have been duplicate facilities, such as the community hospitals in Clemmons and Bermuda Run that are four miles apart.
The latest version of HB126 inserted limited CON law exemptions that would affect psychiatric facilities, kidney-disease dialysis centers, intermediate care facilities, chemical-dependency treatment facilities and some continuing care retirement centers.
However, ambulatory surgical centers were not included.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, has been pushing CON reform or repeal bills for several years, with HB126 representing a potential compromise targeting what he called “the lowest-hanging fruit.”
Previous CON bills in the Senate called for repealing the laws or allowing exemptions for ambulatory surgical centers to attract more providers, including for-profit groups.
One example of watering down the initial CON legislation is that HB126 requires health-care providers to begin construction on their CON-approved projects within two years if the project cost is less than $50 million and within four years if it is more than $50 million.
The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes repealing CON laws, saying they would cost thousands of health care jobs statewide, including in rural communities.
An amendment makes urban counties — those with more than 300,000 in population — exempt from some CON laws as it relates to dialysis-treatment centers after the law had been in place 18 months.
Another amendment would exempt from CON review the conversion of acute-care beds to psychiatric beds.
Another amendment would double the amount — from $2 million to $4 million — the capital expenditure that a provider can make without triggering a CON review. Those changes would go into effect on Jan. 1.
Existing single-specialty ambulatory surgical centers would be allowed to add other specialties without CON review once the law has been in effect for 18 months.
CON supporters say ending the law would allow for-profit groups to cherry-pick the most profitable medical procedures, leaving not-for-profit hospitals to handle in their emergency departments more of the sickest of the sick, who often don’t have health insurance.