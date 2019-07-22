A four-day break for state House members did not serve to break the logjam over the state budget compromise.
House Republican leadership chose Monday not to bring up a potential vote on overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s state budget veto.
As a result, the waiting game continues to the House session at 1 p.m. today — Day 26 of the stalemate.
The veto override and the bipartisan Medicaid expansion legislation House Bill 655 were not addressed for a ninth consecutive session.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, told reporters after the July 8 session — the first session to skip a vote — that “we’re going to wait until the time is right.”
Attempts to reach across the aisle in Raleigh for votes are being decried as interloping, if not bribery, with GOP offers of earmarking money in the budget for special projects in Eastern North Carolina to sway those Democratic legislators.
All of which makes it more likely that budget negotiations will take weeks, if not months, to reach a compromise.
“Our children deserve the best opportunities we can offer for their future and we need to fight for them,” Mark Jewell, president of the N.C. Association of Education, said Monday.
“Gov. Cooper was left with no option but to veto a budget that failed our children, their families and their schools. We implore the Democrats to sustain his veto.”
There was no update on when the House and Senate plan to adjourn the current session.
The Senate had planned to adjourn Monday, but both chambers have to agree on an adjournment date.
“The speaker has some expectations that an override will take place, and I am hopeful that is the case,” Berger said last week.
“We have been here a while, and I don’t know that it makes a lot of sense for us to keep people here for an indefinite period of time.”
Cooper vetoed the Republican budget compromise June 28. Republicans need at least seven Democratic House members and at least one Democratic senator to vote for a veto override.
Berger has said that while the Senate GOP leadership wants to negotiate with Cooper and Democratic legislative leaders on the budget, he remains firm in his opposition to any insertion of Medicaid expansion.
That includes HB655, which Berger has criticized for including a charge to hospital and medical providers that he says will serve eventually as a tax on patients.
The bill has drawn criticism for including a work and premium-payment requirement on recipients.
Berger said Medicaid expansion is “a very important policy issue, but it shouldn’t hold up the budget process.”
Cooper said in a letter sent to legislative leaders on July 10 that, “in recent days, it has become clear that you do not have the votes to override my veto of the budget. I don’t believe you are likely to secure those votes.”
The governor said he is willing to accept key elements of the Republican budget, such as supporting all the special local projects that Republican leaders have been promoting to entice Democratic legislators to support a veto override.
Cooper said his counterproposal on the budget includes restoring the $42.2 million to renovate the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem and $15 million for the Hauser building renovation at Winston-Salem State University.
Cooper said his proposal pays for those special projects by eliminating the next round of corporate tax-rate cuts, slated to go from 3% to 2.5%.
The Republican senators have offered to hold a special session after the budget is signed into law “devoted exclusively to health care access issues, including your top priority of Medicaid expansion.”
“We oppose your ultimatum that no 2019-21 budget will become law unless the legislature first passes Medicaid expansion,” the letter said.
Cooper said last week that it is “a fantasy to think Medicaid expansion would happen in a special session.” Analysts have said that once Cooper signs into law a state budget without Medicaid expansion, he will lose his leverage on the issue.