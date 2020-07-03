Negotiations between state Republican legislative leadership and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper may result in the removal of controversial language involving death investigations records.
Senate Bill 168 would make private “all information and records provided by a city, county or other public entity to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, or its agents, concerning a death investigation ...”
As public awareness of the bill’s death investigation language grows, including being the focus of protests in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, Cooper is facing pressure to veto the bill.
SB168 passed by a 109-1 vote at 11:48 p.m. June 25 in the House and by a 43-0 vote at 1:01 a.m. June 26 in the Senate.
Evidence of the negotiations appeared Thursday when the House Rules and Operations committee placed Senate Bill 232 on the agenda for its 4 p.m. Monday meeting. That bill currently has legislation that requires “tracking of information on services provided to veterans, service members and their families.”
However, the committee plans to gut-and-replace that legislation and insert language focused on “repeal death investigation confidentiality.” The committee has not made public as of Friday what documents it will consider in the new bill language.
Senate Majority leader John Bell, R-Wayne, told The News & Observer of Raleigh on Tuesday that “after further conversations and discussions about its unintended consequences, I am confident this will be revisited and corrected once the legislature reconvenes.”
Cooper concerned
Cooper said during Wednesday’s press conference that SB168 contains “a concerning provision in there about public records. I am concerned about it.”
“I think most people don’t want to have this provision, and I think we’ll figure out a way to fix it.”
Following Cooper’s press conference, Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, and Senate Rules chairman, sent a letter to Cooper expressing a willingness to remove the language, the News & Observer reported. The offices of Cooper and Rabon have not responded to a Journal request to forward the letter.
“Your team has so far defended the provision, so it appears as if you still support it, but I do respectfully ask that you clarify the situation as soon as possible,” Rabon wrote.
SB168 was the subject of an 11th-hour gut-and-replace strategy by the House Health committee on June 24.
The bill passed the Senate in April 2019 focused on allowing for the use and possession of cannabis for certain medical uses including epilepsy.
The bill sat for 14 months in the Senate Rules and Operations committee before the insertion of the death investigation language by the House Health committee.
The Senate rejected the House changes by a 48-0 vote at 12:38 p.m. June 25, leading to a concurrent committee.
Several changes were made to SB168 during the concurrence negotiations, which lengthened the bill from five to 17 pages. The foremost addition was technical changes to state Department of Health and Human Services’ block grant funding.
Local protests
The News & Observer reported Thursday that protesters in Raleigh have said the bill would give cover for police violence.
The Triad Abolition Project of Winston-Salem is circulating a Care2 petition online and on Twitter that calls for Cooper’s veto of SB168.
The group said that as of noon Friday it had surpassed its initial goal of 5,000 signatures, and had gained more than 6,400 toward a new goal of 10,000.
“We believe SB168 not only obfuscates law enforcement involvement in the deaths of those they have in custody, but it also shields and protects law enforcement from being held accountable for deaths of civilians who are incarcerated, arrested and detained,” according to the petition.
The group cited the investigation into the death of John Neville, who had been in Forsyth County Jail shortly before his death in December.
The State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating Neville’s death for seven months, yet the county sheriff’s office had not publicly acknowledged Neville’s passing until asked about it by the Journal on June 26.
The sheriff’s office has said Neville died of a “medical emergency.”
However, attorney Chris Clifton, who represents Neville’s estate, told the Journal in a June 26 statement that he and his clients are waiting to see if criminal charges will be brought at the end of the SBI’s investigation.
A group of about 100 Black Lives Matters protesters gathered June 27 in Winston Square Park to demand more accountability from the sheriff’s office and better treatment for the inmates detained in the county Jail.
Protest organizer Tony Ndege pointed to previous medical treatment-related deaths at the jail as evidence the sheriff’s office should release inmates due to inferior medical care provided by Wellpath, the jail’s medical contractor.
Ndege cited the circumstances surrounding Neville’s death during the protest.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has spoken previously about the shortcomings of Wellpath, while also acknowledging the limited options when it comes to finding an inmate health care provider.
Kimbrough told the Journal June 26 that he expects the SBI to conclude its investigation within the next 10 days.
According to the petition: “Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office submitted a death report of John Neville that is missing all information regarding supervision; it’s missing the name of the jailer and reports of when John Neville was OK and when he was in distress; his cause of death is listed as ‘unknown.’
“DHHS did not investigate the jail after John Neville’s death. The medical examiner’s report has not been produced. SB168, if not vetoed, would allow the medical examiner’s report to remain shielded from the public.
“Gov. Cooper, you must veto this bill. The people of North Carolina demand and deserve full transparency from our law enforcement and public officials.”
