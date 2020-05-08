After days of sizable increases of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County, the county's Public Health Department reported seven new cases Friday, the smallest increase this week.
There have been at least 354 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, and 170 of those people have recovered, according to the health department. Five people have died from the virus here.
In the state, at least 13,868 people had tested positive for the virus as of midday Friday, an increase of 471 people from the day before. The number of new cases on Friday is considerably less than Thursday's new cases, when 639 cases were announced, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
More than 7,000 people were tested across the state Thursday, according to the state health department. State health officials have said repeatedly the need to test between 5,000 and 7,000 people a day.
Friday's low number of new cases comes the same day Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order expired, allowing the state to move into "Phase I" of reopening. However, little changes in the first phase of reopening when compared to the previous stay-home order. Notable changes include the reopening of commercial retail to allow half-full stores and the reopening of state parks.
Hanes Mall is expected to reopen to some degree Saturday.
County Health Director Joshua Swift asked everyone who leaves their homes this weekend to practice proper social distancing, to wash their hands and to wear masks. Swift said everyone should act as if they will encounter the virus.
