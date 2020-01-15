20160107g_nws_radon_art.jpg

 By Tim Rickard tim.rickard@greensboro.com

The N.C. Radon Program is giving away free short-term Radon Test Kits for National Radon Action Month.

Radon, a colorless, odorless gas, can build up in buildings and homes. It is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and is responsible for about 20,000 deaths each year.

The kits are available by going to ncradon.org. There is a limit of one kit per household. The kits are provided by the Environmental Protection Agency and are distributed by the N.C. Radon Program.

Radon kits are also available year round through the Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection Office for $6 at its office in the Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem.

