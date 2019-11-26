Elections

Students and employees at Winston-Salem State University will be able to use their university-issued ID cards as a valid form of photo identification in order to vote in the 2020 elections, the State Board of Elections said Tuesday.

WSSU is one of the 12 schools the State Board approved, and one of three historically black colleges approved, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

Other area schools whose student IDs were approved include UNC School of the Arts, N.C. A&T State University and UNC Greensboro.

With the most recent round of approvals, all University of North Carolina system student and employee IDs are approved as valid forms of photo ID for voting purposes in the 2020 elections.

In a November 2018 statewide referendum, 55% of the voters approved adding the photo ID requirement to the North Carolina Constitution. Once the law goes into effect in 2020, people will be required to show a valid photo ID in order to vote.

Historically, voter ID laws have been used to target black and low-income voters.

In 2013, the N.C. General Assembly passed a photo ID law that also included other restrictions on voting. However, a federal appeals court ruled that law as unconstitutional because, it said, it targeted “African Americans with almost surgical precision.”

In July of this year, a panel of three N.C. Superior Court judges upheld the most recent iteration of the law — the same law voters approved in November 2018.

In addition to UNC system student and employee IDs, more than 150 types of photo ID are approved for use in 2020.

They include driver’s licenses, U.S. passports, tribal enrollment cards, and military and veteran ID cards.

The elections board approved city of Winston-Salem employee IDs and Wake Forest University student IDs as valid identification for voting purposes on Nov. 1.

For a complete list of state-approved IDs, go to www.ncsbe.gov/voter-id.

People who don’t have an acceptable photo ID can get a free N.C. voter-identification card from their county board of elections. A link to the required form can be found at the website above.

