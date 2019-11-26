Elections

Winston-Salem State University students will be able to use their school issued student IDs as a valid form of photo identification in order to vote in the 2020 elections, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced Tuesday.

WSSU is one of 12 schools the State Board approved, and one of three historically black colleges approved, according to Tuesday’s announcement. Other area schools whose student IDs were approved include UNC School of the Arts, North Carolina A&T State University and UNC Greensboro.

With the most recent round of approvals, all University of North Carolina system student and employee IDs are approved as valid forms of photo ID for voting purposes in the 2020 elections.

In November of 2018, 55 percent of North Carolina’s voters approved a ballot referendum requiring voters to present a valid photo ID to vote. The law goes into effect in 2020.

In addition to UNC system student and employee IDs, more than 150 types of photo ID are approved for use in 2020. They include driver’s licenses, U.S. Passports, tribal enrollment cards, military and veterans ID cards.

The State Board approved city of Winston-Salem employee IDs and Wake Forest University student IDs as valid identification for voting purposes on Nov. 1.

For a complete list of approved IDs, visit www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID.

Voters who do not have an acceptable ID may get a free N.C. Voter ID from their county board of elections, according to the State Board.

