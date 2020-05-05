WINSTON-SALEM — Winston-Salem State University received excess financial aid monies, miscalculated the amounts to return and didn't accurately report changes in enrollment status of students receiving federal grants and loans, according to a new state audit.
The audit, conducted by the Office of the State Auditor and released Friday, included four instances of noncompliance with federal financial aid regulations during the 2018-19 fiscal year that ended last June.
Winston-Salem State concurred with the audit findings and said it has addressed the problems found.
According to the audit, Winston-Salem State:
• Incorrectly calculated how much financial aid to return to the federal government. In cases pinpointed by state auditors, the university in some instances failed to return $2,932, in other cases returned an excess of $2,556 and in still other instances returned another $679 about 80 days too late.
• Didn't accurately report enrollment status changes to the National Student Loan Data System as required. Failure to say when students leave school or change from full-time to part-time or other status can affect a student's eligibility for federal grants and loans.
• Failed to get updated financial aid history for students transferring to the university before awarding financial aid monies. If this information isn't checked, students may get grants and loans they aren't eligible to receive.
• Drew down an excess of $126,887 in financial aid money and returned $80,036 in financial aid funds between 17 and 31 days late. Federal regulations say universities can't ask for more financial money than they immediately need to award to students and parents.
Winston-Salem State, in its response to state auditors included in the report, blamed the problems on a number of issues, including staff turnover, poor communication between the financial aid and registrar's offices, a lack of proper training and awareness of changes in federal financial policy, a university information system that was incorrectly configured and failure to properly monitor a consultant.
In a statement to the Winston-Salem Journal this week, the university said it addressed three of the four findings before the audit was completed in March and has since worked on the fourth issue. The university also said it has "strengthened our compliance processes and implemented monitoring systems and additional checks and balances that will lessen the likelihood of issues going forward.
"Our main goals are full compliance with federal regulations and state statutes, and operational excellence. Compliance implementation goes beyond one person and one department. We have implemented systems to help ensure improved communication and positive synergy exists between such interdependencies. We have provided training to staff as appropriate, and university leadership has been empowered to course correct when needed. We are confident that we are on the right path to 100 percent compliance in future audits.
"We realize that financial aid is critical to many of our students. As such, we are working to guarantee administrative errors will not hinder or lessen the important support that our students receive."
In 2018-19, according to the audit report, the university disbursed about $51.9 million in federal financial aid to 4,401 students.
