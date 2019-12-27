Two teens rescued from pickup in Surry County pond
Surry County authorities rescued two teenagers from a pickup that crashed into a pond Wednesday near White Plains Elementary School, which is southeast of Mount Airy.
The incident happened at 11:21 p.m. after a Dodge 250 pickup carrying a trail bike was traveling too fast on Papa Ben Trail, left the road, went over an embankment and went into a pond, said John Shelton, the director of Surry County Emergency Services.
Two male teens, ages 16 and 17, managed to get out of the vehicle, climbed on top of the cab and screamed for help, Shelton said. A nearby resident heard them and called 911.
Neither boy could swim, Shelton said. The pond was about 9 feet deep.
The Dobson and Mount Airy rescue teams with emergency medical technicians used a boat to rescue the water-soaked teens and brought them shore, Shelton said. The boys, who were suffering from hypothermia, were treated and released from Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.
Shelton declined to identify the victims, citing federal medical privacy laws. A tow truck removed the pickup from the pond on Thursday.
John Hinton
Freight train hit, killed man in Thomasville
A Thomasville man is dead after he was hit by a freight train passing through the city’s downtown Thursday, according to the Thomasville Police Department.
The man, 29-year-old Baasil Fuller, walked in front of the train as it was headed south through town, in between the Randolph Street crossing and the Fisher Ferry Street underpass, police said.
The train’s conductor told police he blew the horn but that it was not possible to stop the train in time. The train was nearly half a mile long, weighed 2,147 tons and was pulled by three locomotives, police said.
Lee O. Sanderlin
Man robbed store, stole customer’s car to flee
GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar Tree store at gunpoint after 10 a.m. Friday and stole a customer’s car to flee the scene, police said in a news release.
Witnesses said the man walked in the store at 2902 Randleman Road, confronted staff and robbed the business at gunpoint, police said. He stole an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect then robbed a customer in the parking lot of their vehicle, a Silver 2014 Toyota Corolla, police said. Police said later in the day they have located the car.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
BH Media
Mountains home to ‘Hobbit’-themed Airbnb
WEAVERVILLE — O’er the misty mountains of North Carolina is a “Hobbit”-themed Airbnb.
The hobbit house named “Hobbithenge” is nestled into a meadow in Weaverville, The News & Observer reported. The house, which appears to be tucked into the earth, was handcrafted out of clay and wood, according to the listing. In addition to the wood stove and queen-sized futon, the listing says the rental also comes with mud, dust, spiders and a door that doesn’t lock just yet. It emphasizes the home as “rustic,” noting it also doesn’t have hot water or much privacy.
Reviews describe stays as “phenomenal” and a “perfect getaway,” noting that experiences exceeded expectations and had a magical air.
This rental is about 25 miles outside Asheville and isn’t the only Tolkien token. Similar rentals are available in states including Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.
The Associated Press
