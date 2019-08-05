The state budget veto and bipartisan Medicaid expansion remain stalled.
For the 16th consecutive session, House Republican leadership opted not to address either disputed House Bill 655 — just two of four bills on the agenda. The next opportunity will be at 2 p.m. today.
Some Democratic legislators have groused in the past week about not being able to take summer vacation due to the stalemate, which is now at 40 days.
Republicans need at least seven Democratic House members and at least one Democratic senator to vote for a veto override. That means most House Democrats have to be present for any potential vote.
As the two sides remain entrenched in their stances, analysts say it could take more weeks, if not months, for a compromise to be reached.
For example, House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, was reported by the Daily Reflector of Greenville as saying on Aug. 1 that he is willing to wait until October to secure Democratic votes for the override.
“We’re short just a little bit. It’s very close,” Moore said.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 966 on June 28, citing the lack of Medicaid expansion as a primary reason, along with not enough funds in the Republican budget compromise dedicated to public education spending, infrastructure and environment issues.
Both sides have tried to put the onus on the other for the impasse that’s delaying, among several things, raises for state employees and public teachers, and $218 million in necessary start-up funding for the state Medicaid transformation initiative set to begin Nov. 1 in the Triad.
Moore told reporters after the July 8 session — the first session to skip a vote — that “we’re going to wait until the time is right.” He has said there will not be a vote on HB655 until the state budget veto override is approved.
GOP leaders, led by Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, argue that Cooper has hijacked the budget with his insistence the legislation include some form of Medicaid expansion.
“The governor will not sign any budget unless Medicaid expansion is first passed into law, so it’s difficult to take him seriously when he says he wants to negotiate the budget,” Berger said July 30.
Meanwhile, Cooper and Democratic legislative leaders stress that if House GOP leadership had the votes to override the veto, they would have done so by now.
They say that by stalling on taking a veto-override vote and not beginning earnest budget negotiations with Medicaid expansion included, GOP House leaders are the ones responsible for the delay in pay raises.
According to Cooper’s office, there has been no public Republican legislative leadership counteroffer to Cooper’s counter-proposal outside of public-relations statements.
Cooper’s priorities could shift to gaining concessions from GOP legislative leaders in the form of higher teacher salaries, more borrowing for school construction, and perhaps a different approach to tax reduction, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
If that’s the case, Dinan said, “then the governor’s best option is to take Medicaid expansion off the table at this point and negotiate a deal” on those issues.
“The prospects of the Senate passing Medicaid expansion, in any form, as part of the budget are dim to non-existent, and there are virtually no meaningful compromises that would satisfy the Senate and the governor.”
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said the Republican-controlled legislature likely has public support considering it has approved a state budget with teacher pay raises and special funding for projects in the communities of key Democratic legislators in eastern N.C.
“Until one of these groups feels political heat, I don’t see either side backing down from its position,” Kokai said.