On Thursday, just before noon, a group of people, like countless others throughout America, gathered round the table to share their Thanksgiving meal. But unlike most, those gathered here weren’t sitting down to eat in a relative’s home, or at some fancy restaurant.
No. These people, along with nearly 200 others throughout the day, ate their Thanksgiving meal at a child-sized lunch table in the Hall-Woodward Elementary School cafeteria. Some spoke Spanish, others English. All seemed grateful.
“It’s just a big family here,” Brenda Black, a grandparent of a student at Hall-Woodward said. “This is an opportunity to get that meal and join together as one, instead of sitting at home not having nobody.”
Since 2016, St. Pauls United Methodist Church partnered with Hall-Woodward on Thanksgiving to feed those who are hungry, those who are lonely and those who would go without. K&W Cafeteria donates the food — turkey, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and apple pie — and the volunteers serve it up. People could call ahead and RSVP to get a meal, but anyone who walks through the school doors will get something, according to Hall-Woodward Principal Kenneth Jordan.
All 680 students at the school receive free lunch, because so many of the schools’ students live in poverty, Jordan said. Many of those students came to get the meal with their families Thursday. As a Title I school, Hall-Woodward’s staff works diligently to connect with the community and with parents of students, Jordan said. Part of that connection involves taking care of their own on holidays.
“If we serve one family today, that’s a success,” Jordan said.
James Pickett, a member of St. Pauls’ Board of Trustees, helped organize this year’s meal, and has volunteered every year since 2016. He brought his kids, his wife, his aunt and his mother-in-law this year. Pickett said this service makes a difference.
“The first year I did it, I couldn’t eat after because I was so overwhelmed by the experience I had,” he said.
Pickett said the church partners with Hall-Woodward because they recognize the need. Pickett hopes other churches will partner with schools in the future, he said, because other schools probably need the help, too.
Pickett is especially impressed by the amount of volunteers willing to spend a portion of their holiday serving others. About 20 members of the East Forsyth High School football team spent a portion of their Thanksgiving at Hall-Woodward, helping serve the meal.
“Where else do you see teens serving other teens, and they actually want to be here?” Pickett said.
East Forsyth coaches said they were proud of their players’ decision to volunteer, but not surprised. Co-Defensive Coordinator and Hall-Woodward Parent Involvement Coordinator Eric Jones said the players are encouraged to take part in their communities.
“We’re trying to teach the whole man, we want them to be well rounded men, and teach them to give back,” Jones said.
On Friday night, East Forsyth plays Ragsdale in the third round of the state playoffs, the biggest game of their season so far, but Special Teams Coach Kenny Yoder stressed that life is bigger than football.
“Football is kind of a blip on the radar,” Yoder said. “But being a good human will last you until the end of your days.”
