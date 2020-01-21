Winston-Salem’s civic leaders wanted one thing made clear to violent offenders at a Tuesday afternoon press conference: They’re coming for you.
“We will not tolerate violent crime in Winston-Salem or Forsyth County, period,” Chief of Police Catrina Thompson said. “We’re going to use every one of the resources we have available to go after you.”
Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Forsyth District Attorney Jim O’Neill, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina Matt Martin, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and City Councilman James Taylor all spoke Tuesday, in addition to Thompson, presenting a unified front that focused on the partnerships between city government and the different branches of law enforcement as the city works to deter violent, gun-related crime.
The press conference came on the heels of a 2019 that was particularly violent, as Winston-Salem saw 31 homicides, the most in 25 years. Thompson, who spoke for the majority of the conference and was the only official who took questions, said the city seized 900 guns in 2019, and is on pace to seize even more in 2020.
When asked about where the illegal guns are coming from, Thompson pointed to an increased demand for firearms in the face of political rhetoric surrounding the Second Amendment.
“The fear that we’ve had in the past years is that our guns are going to be taken and because of that everybody went out to get guns and secure guns that they had,” she said.
“At the end of the day, we’re seeing those guns play out.… We have people who are in lawful possession of guns leaving them in locked vehicles unsecured, and somebody comes in, breaks into the vehicle and now we have a gun on the street that’s being used to offend our citizens,” Thompson said.
Thompson has repeatedly called gun violence the most important issue facing Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and the nation as a whole.
Thompson highlighted the work of the police department’s Violent Firearms Investigation Team in linking firearms to crime scene using ballistic evidence, and said that group will combine efforts with the department’s gang unit in 2020.
The sheriff’s office and the police department combined forces at the end of last year to begin “saturation” or high-visibility patrols in high-crime areas, according to Kimbrough and Thompson. The patrols will continue in 2020.
Most of the efforts in prevention are a continuation from those in 2019 and years previous, but some new technology could help further deter crime.
The police department will begin using gunshot detection technology in the spring as a way for police to be aware of, and respond to, gunshots in real-time instead of relying on 911 calls. The system, which is funded by a U.S. Department of Justice grant, will cover 3 square miles of the city.
When asked where the system will be used, Thompson wasn’t specific, saying it will be deployed based on “real-time data,” collected by the department.
O’Neill noted that rising crime numbers in a city can reflect population change — not necessarily an increase in the rate of law-breaking. He called Winston-Salem a safe city compared with others in the state, but did acknowledge an uptick in gang activity in recent months, something the police department and sheriff’s office said they’re working to address.
Thompson read from a script for the majority of her remarks, but appeared to speak off the cuff when discussing the deaths of three school-aged teens in 2019.
“I have two teenage children that are from Winston-Salem,” Thompson said. “I have a vested interest in this community, and the safety and well-being and the prosperity of this community. I will not allow, nor will members of our agencies or our partner agencies, allow you to terrorize the children in our community.”
