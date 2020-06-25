STOKES COUNTY — The owner of 311 Motor Speedway in the Pine Hall Community on Wednesday posted what many interpret as a racist threat on the Facebook Marketplace social media site.
Mike Fulp, 55, of Lawsonville, who owns the half-mile dirt race track near the Rockingham County line, advertised “Bubba Rope’’ for sale in the post and included a pitch: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.’’
The ad, which had been removed by midday Thursday, came just days after NASCAR announced that a noose had been found in the garage stall of its only full-time black driver, Bubba Wallace, at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. It was being used as a door pull, in place since at least October.
Fulp's post inflamed plenty of people who follow him on Facebook. Several who described themselves as loyal spectators wrote to Fulp that they would stop attending 311 events because of the post.
Fulp, who made a recent failed bid as a Republican for a Stokes County Commissioner's seat, could not be reached for comment. Two phone numbers associated with his name were not in service Wednesday night.
The discovery by NASCAR prompted a probe by the Federal Bureau Investigation. The agency ruled that no federal crime had been committed and that Wallace had not been the victim of a hate crime. NASCAR announced Thursday that it could not determine who put the rope in place but released a photo and said its investigation had ended.
The incident inspired NASCAR drivers to speak out against racism and to show solidarity with Wallace by marching alongside his car as it moved to the front on pit road before Monday's GEICO 500 at Talladega. North Carolina racing great Richard Petty, for whom Wallace drives, attended the race and stood with Wallace.
Wallace, amid the national outcry for an end to racial discrimination and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death at police hands, successfully lobbied in early June for NASCAR to prohibit fans from displaying Confederate flags at its events.
Fulp, though, encouraged fans through Facebook to wave the Civil War emblem.
On Wednesday, he posted an invitation there, asking spectators to buy and display Confederate flags at his raceway’s “Heritage Night’’ on Saturday, despite state laws barring outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people during the pandemic. Gov. Roy Cooper this week announced an extension of Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.
“We believe it’s our right to protect the sport we love,’’ Fulp wrote. “Purchase your Confederate flags and caps here, along with your Christian flag, American flag, Donald Trump flag and caps.’’
He encouraged fans who choose to wear masks to don them and wrote that the speedway will provide hand washing sinks and hand sanitizer. He ended the post with: “And don’t forget your 2nd Amendment right, 311 Speedway.’’
While it is unclear whether Fulp’s post advertising “Bubba Rope” meets the standard to constitute a federal hate crime, the message inspired some to circulate petitions to boycott the race track. The NC Beat, a Facebook page with news and information about hate crimes, urged citizens on Wednesday to alert the FBI to the Fulp post.
Staff at the FBI North Carolina Field Office in Charlotte were unavailable for comment.
Veteran civil rights activist and longtime NAACP member Malcolm Allen of Reidsville was saddened by news of Fulp’s post but heartened by the national support Wallace received.
“There are some with hateful, racist spirits among us,’’ said Allen, who as a student at A&T in the early 1960s participated in the Woolworth sit-ins in downtown Greensboro.
“But the good thing about it is to see the solidarity of all of those race car drivers, marching behind Bubba on the speedway. That lets us know that the majority of us are good people, kind people and on the same page,’’ Allen said.
“A lot of the time, people do things for attention. And we cannot satisfy and serve their agenda by playing the game with them,’’ he said, discouraging acts of retribution.
“It’s good to know who they are and where their heart is, but it’s better to look at the bigger picture … ,’’ Allen said. “When we see injustice, we need to point it out. It needs to be dealt with, but in a peaceful way.’’
