In a Friday hearing, an attorney for Ace Speedway argued that the state is stepping on the race track owners' rights to "enjoy the fruit of their labors" and suggested COVID-19 isn't an emergency in North Carolina.
A public health official also testified that at least one of the track's thousands of spectators later tested positive for coronavirus.
A restraining order that bars Ace Speedway from holding races with spectators remains in effect through Wednesday. Alamance County Superior Court Judge Tom Lambeth extended the order until he can issue a ruling in a lawsuit brought against the track operators.
Lambeth’s decision comes after spending most of Friday hearing witness testimony, seeing evidence brought by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ lawyers and listening to oral arguments. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is suing Ace Speedway in the hopes a judge will issue an injunction ordering track operators to stop allowing fans into the speedway until North Carolina enters its Phase Three of reopening.
The state, represented primarily by Andrew Kasper, argued that Ace Speedway owners and operators Jason and Robert Turner defied health guidelines and endangered public health by holding several races with thousands of people in attendance, despite Gov. Roy Cooper ordering them not to. Cooper issued an executive order, under a state of emergency, limiting mass gatherings to 25 people at sporting events.
Lawyers for both sides say about 2,500 people attended the first race of the season at Ace Speedway, and around 2,000 attended the next two races.
The Turners, represented by Chuck Kitchen, argued before Lambeth that the owners' "rights to enjoy the fruit of their labors" — protected under the North Carolina Constitution — were being infringed upon. Lambeth will determine if that’s the case when he issues his ruling Wednesday.
Kitchen also argued there is no COVID-19 emergency in North Carolina, telling the court the virus should be taken seriously, but is not at a level that requires a state of emergency.
There’s no question COVID is a bad germ, and there’s no question there’s a pandemic worldwide …” Kitchen said. “No one is going to argue what we have going on isn’t serious. But is it serious now? I would submit to the court it is no longer an emergency.”
Alamance County Health Director Stacie Saunders, called as a witness by Kitchen, testified under oath there is a public health emergency in Alamance County. DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen also testified the same in a sworn affidavit, according to Kasper. The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in Alamance County has doubled since June 1, Saunders said.
Saunders also said at least one spectator at the May 30 race tested positive for COVID-19. That person is from Cabarrus County, and Saunders said she isn’t sure if the person had the virus at Ace, or contracted it while at the track.
Kitchen also called Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson and sheriff’s office Major Jackie Fortner to testify about their conversations with Jason Turner when they, on behalf of Roy Cooper, asked him not to allow spectators on May 22.
Fortner described Jason Turner as emotional, saying he cried when Fortner told him.
“Mr. Turner said I’m going to lose everything I got,” Fortner recalled.
Fortner said he and Johnson opted not to cite the Turners, although they were clearly in violation of the governor’s executive order, because the pair felt the order was “unconstitutional.” Neither man specified exactly what part of the order was unconstitutional, or whether they meant the state constitution or the United States Constitution.
Kitchen also argued the governor’s order would do “irreparable harm” to the Turners' business, and they would have to foreclose because of lost revenue. The Turners say they pay about $64,000 a year in mortgage for the track, along with other operating costs.
“It’s pretty much a death wish,” Robert Turner said. “We can’t operate. We cannot maintain the facility or pay our bills without the revenue that the race track and racing brings.”
Jason Turner said the track typically needs about 1,000 fans in attendance per race to break-even. Average ticket prices are about $15, and there are 45 employees, most of whom are part-time.
The state agreed that harm would come to the Turners, as it had most businesses during the pandemic, but the need to protect public health is greater than the need to hold stock car races.
