Grieving relatives of a murdered woman, people who identified themselves as gang members and a diverse group of protesters called for an end to violence in the community on Sunday as they marched through downtown Winston-Salem.
It was the ninth straight day of protests in Winston-Salem arising out of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a death that has sparked widespread protests against racial inequality that have taken place in this country and around the world.
Here, Sunday's march was as much about violence in the community as it was about black people dying while in the custody of police.
In addition to the "I can't breathe" chant that's become a staple of the protests, marchers on Sunday also chanted, "Stop all violence."
The protest started about noon in front of the Forsyth County Detention Center, and brought out about 75 people, many carrying protest signs.
Shenika Summers, who organized the event, told listeners that people can't just blame violence on the police. Later, Summers told the crowd that everybody needs to try to live in peace.
"I'm not out here telling ya'll today that you are not going to fight nobody else, that tomorrow you are not going to fight nobody else, but what I am asking you to do is try," she said.
As the rally at the jail turned into a march through downtown and wound up in Winston Square Park, in the forefront were some men who said they were gang members and who carried between them gang "flags" — bandannas of different colors — that were tied together in a symbol of unity.
In the park, the men stood together holding the gang symbols and speaking about the need to put aside violence.
"I'm out here for a bigger purpose: my grandbaby," said Rico Pearson, who said he was a member of the Crips. "What is my grandbaby fixing to go through 20 years from now if I don't stand for something today? I gotta stand for something before I fall for something. It is bigger than me."
Saying that he's on edge every day when he leaves home, Pearson spoke of being able to go to the park instead of being worried about something bad happening. But he can't take his children to play basketball there, he said, because people are "shooting at the playground."
Pointing to a gang flag, Pearson said that's been his life. "Now I'm here for something else," he said, sweeping his hand out to indicate the crowd. "Let's see what happens."
At one point, Pearson invited a man to come up with his sign. That man, Daniel Winkelman of Clemmons, said he was 20 years old and that it was his first Black Lives Matter protest.
"When I was growing up, I did not know how much privilege I had just by being white," he said. "But just these last few years, whenever you see this happen, at some point I said, if I was black I would not want this to happen to me. I can't stand for this. We have to do something about it."
Family members of Jericka McGee, who was found shot to death on May 28 in the 1200 block of East 20th Street, were among the last speakers.
McGee was 21 when she died, and was pregnant, an autopsy showed.
Gerald McGee, the young woman's father, said he was at the rally to speak for all the mothers and fathers of young people who have died in violence.
"If we can save one, my life is complete," McGee said, recounting the death of his daughter. "She was loved by everyone.
Terrill Johnson, the brother of the woman killed, said that what he wanted to get across to the people listening at the protest is that parents need to stay more active in the lives of their children, even after they reach adulthood.
"What I want everyone to do is go back to the roots and get our kids off of the streets," he said. "Don't let them go out at night. A lot of people don't understand. A lot of parents take their hands off when their kids are 18."
Currie Williams, one of the people attending Sunday's protest, said that when she was a little girl she was in the march in Memphis, Tenn., just before Martin Luther King Jr. was shot. She described herself as a professional storyteller who needed to be at Sunday's event to document it.
"I'm here to tell a story," she said.
Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel, who took part in the march, said as she stood in front of the jail that one of the things that attracted her to the event was that it was "bringing gangs together in a truce."
What made Sunday's rally different, McDaniel said, was that it focused on all violence taking place in the community.
"I have some history," McDaniel said, noting the death of her own son by gun violence in 2011.
Winston-Salem police escorted the protesters on their march and observed the rally at Winston Square Park. Police Capt. Mike Weaver, over special operations, said the people who spoke at the event “had a very good message.”
“The march was peaceful, and everyone got along together, and it was a safe event,” he said.
Reyshawn Council, who said he was in Bloods gang, said the gangs have all been in a truce for some time.
"We have not been gang-banging and beating each other up," he said. "It is a truce because it is bigger than us. It is more in-depth. It is kids. It is family. There should have already been a renunciation of violence. There should not be any gang violence."
Summers said she put together the event after she was approached by one of the gang members after one of the other protests. Summers said she had never met the man and has no gang involvement herself.
"George Floyd has opened up a lot of doors for a lot of voices to be heard," Summers said.
