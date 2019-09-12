A man died from injuries in a workplace incident Tuesday at HPFabrics Inc. at 3821 Kimwell Drive in Winston-Salem, authorities said Thursday.

The victim was identified as Bryan Adkins, 55, of Sparta in Alleghany County, authorities said.

The incident happened at 11 a.m., said Dolores Quesenberry, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

A preliminary investigation revealed that employees were loading fabric rolls into a storage container when two employees were hit by a forklift and pinned between the forklift and pallets, Quesenberry said.

Adkins died in the incident, and another employee was injured, Winston-Salem police and Quesenberry said.

The N.C. Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident, and it could take up to six months to complete its probe, the division said in a statement.

Investigators will determine the circumstances that led to the incident, the division said. Within their work, investigators will interview employees, witnesses and managers.

The company released a statement Thursday about the matter.

“The HP Fabrics family is deeply saddened by the incident at our Winston-Salem facility on Sept. 10 that resulted in the death of one of our employees and the injury of another,” the statement said.

“We are doing everything we can to support our employees and their families during this difficult time.

“HP Fabrics is fully cooperating with all authorities and is committed to ensuring the safety of our employees,” the company said.

“We will release additional statements if and when further information regarding this incident becomes available.”

