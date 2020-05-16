KERNERSVILLE — In 30 years teaching middle school Spanish, Marianne Smith earned a reputation as a fun-loving prankster with a sense of humor that she admits aligns more with her students than her peers.
One time she affixed wig hair under her armpits. Another time, she had fun with a remote-control fart machine.
“With middle school students, there’s an energy and excitement. There’s still that possibility with them that ‘I can be anything,’ and they’re different every day,” said Smith, who has taught at Kernersville Middle School since 1998. “And they make me laugh. They entertain me. I think my sense of humor got hung up at that age level.”
Walking away from those kids on March 13, for what she hoped would be a few weeks, was tough.
Knowing now that she’ll never get to say goodbye to them in person?
“It makes me emotional,” Smith said, pausing to steady her voice. “The eighth-graders had a decent idea I was going to retire. I joked that I’d be leaving with them. I didn’t get to tell the sixth- and seventh-graders in person. That part stinks.”
Smith, like many of her colleagues, has found teaching away from the classroom to be less than ideal. She enjoys bantering with kids and playing games in Spanish, something that doesn’t translate well online.
“You’re always your best in person. I’m doing the best I can and trying to give them something tangible,” Smith said.
She started her career at Hanes Middle School in 1990 then switched to Kernersville Middle when it opened in 1998. Smith lives in Kernersville and liked the idea of a short commute.
Though she originally went to college to teach social studies, she found that she was good at Spanish and upon the recommendation of a few faculty members at UNC Greensboro, decided to make that her focus.
Over the course of Smith’s career, the number of middle schools offering world language has dropped from 75 percent in 1996-97 to 58 percent in 2007-08, according to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.
The drop comes despite an increase globalization and a growing need for people who speak different languages.
Smith’s students used to ask her why they needed to study Spanish.
“Now it’s no longer a question,” Smith said. “We have so many people in our area who speak it, and we see it in our everyday lives. People are realizing it’s an important skill to have.”
A combination of factors led Smith to retire. The paperwork involved with teaching 300 students spread over 12 classes is immense and tiring. She also likes the idea making a life transition at the same time that her son, Noah, finishes at UNC Chapel Hill.
She plans to help him settle in Pennsylvania where he will attend graduate school, then she’ll look for another job, maybe one that involves baking.
Smith has something important to do before her retirement begins, making a video for her sixth- and seventh-graders.
She wants to tell them goodbye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.