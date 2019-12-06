Handcuffed and awaiting bail, several Southeast Middle School teachers and the principal at Sedge Garden Elementary School — most of them dressed in jailhouse stripes — spouted off their reasons for being in lockup.
“Drinking too much coffee,” said Sarah Lampkin, who teaches social studies.
Kelly McCraw, a science teacher, stole all the frogs for dissection.
“Too much of awarding positive behavior,” said Donald Wyatt, Sedge Garden Elementary’s principal. “That’s my crime.”
Science teacher Quiahnna Burt said she landed in a jail cell because “I made learning too fun.”
As for Anthony Giannini, a social studies teacher, he said, “I send kids to class.”
They showed no guilt, remorse or shame.
The educators were having fun as part of Southeast Middle’s Fill the Bus campaign in which students at the school collected food for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
A number of staff, administrators and student council members were locked up until students bailed them out with donations of food. If they didn’t make bail, their punishment was to stay in lockup a bit longer than their jailmates who were released on bail.
Southeast Middle has held the Fill the Bus campaign for the past seven years.
The school’s Parent, Teacher, Student Association sparked the idea for the campaign.
Stephanie Gentry, principal of the Kernerville school, who was also locked up, said association members told her they wanted to get involved with the community, give something to the food bank and make it fun for students to participate.
“I was like, ‘Let’s lock them up,’” said Gentry.
She said that having the teachers and administrators locked up outside the school in a bus and jail cell gets students’ attention.
The bus was a school activity bus. Its windows were marked with messages that read: “I Was Framed,” “Mom Send $,” “Those R Not My Pants,” “Lock-Down,” “Not Guilty,” “Busted,” “Mom Need Bail.” The bus’s back door read: “Inmates on board” and “Stay Back.” The other lockup was a mobile jail cell from the Kernersville Police Department.
“If we weren’t doing this, we wouldn’t get the number of items we are getting,” Gentry said.
The 2019 campaign’s goal is to collect 10,000 canned and packaged food items, up from about 9,000 items and $1,000 in cash last year.
The school’s goal the first year was 1,000 items of food, but the total number collected was about 3,000 items.
“Every year since the third year, we’ve been doing a minimum of 5,000 plus cans,” said Gentry.
She said that the campaign instills a sense of community and belonging in students.
“They are so impressionable at this age,” she said. “They realize that there are students sitting in their classrooms who could very likely be part of some of these families of the highest need. The fact that this all goes right back into our community and seeing them take such pride in it and ownership is just amazing to watch. That’s why we keep doing it.”
Giving back
As students came outside by grade levels carrying cans and packages of food, some taunted their teachers, saying they were not going to get their donation for bail, while others yelled out a teacher’s name and let them know they had his or her back.
Eighth-graders Abigail Wallace and Kayden Crumpler both carried a can of corn.
Abigail said her donation for bail was going to “Mr. Giannini.”
“He was my favorite teacher last year,” Abigail said.
Kayden donated to McCraw’s bail.
“She is the best science teacher here,” Kayden said.
Miangel Pitts, another eighth-grader, brought canned green beans and packaged noodles.
She said she wanted to help people who might not have food at home.
“I just think people….need to be there for each other,” Miangel said.
She decided to bail out McCraw, who she said has a sense of humor and makes people laugh.
“I didn’t have her, but I know that she’s a really good teacher,” Miangel said.
A good number of students took shifts collecting items, keeping count of the number of donations for those in lockup along with other duties. They included Sophia Shaw, Ava Ashkinazy, Charlise Grimes and Erin Murnane, all seventh-graders.
Sophia, Ava and Charlise were among the student council members who got locked up.
“I was waiting for people to bail me out,” Sophia said. “That was fun.”
Charlise talked about how important it is to give back to homeless people.
Erin said she likes helping people, saying that the campaign, “helps people live longer and they actually get a good meal to eat for Christmas.”
Several administrators have been involved in the campaign for quite some time.
This is Wyatt’s third year participating in the campaign. Judy Jones, a retired principal at Caleb’s Creek Elementary School, has taken part in the event for six years.
“I wanted to participate to help the families with food insecurities in the area, and it’s always fun to come back to Southeast and see the children who have left us,” Wyatt said. “We feed into Southeast, so I get to see the children three years after they’ve left us in eighth grade.”
It was too far to bring Sedge Garden Elementary students to Southeast to bail Wyatt out. Instead, his school raised 1,371 cans of food for the campaign.
Jones said she took part in the campaign from the beginning and has always been invited to come back.
“It’s always an honor, but when I get to see these familiar faces it makes this heart beat,” Jones said of the students who once attended Caleb’s Creek.
