GREENSBORO — A 32-year-old Sophia man died early Saturday when his car ran off of U.S. 29, jumped a median and crashed through a fence into some parked cars, police said.

Charles Henry Brown III was driving north on U.S. 29 in a 2013 Dodge Charger when the car ran off the road about 4:10 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release. The car jumped a median, crashed through a fence and into parked vehicles at 1332 N. O. Henry Blvd. A critically injured Brown was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

