A Winston-Salem man fatally shot his 91-year-old mother and then killed himself with the same gun inside an Ebert Road house Monday, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police identified the two as Helen Forster North and Eric Allen North, 62, both of 3984 Ebert Road.

Officers went to the home about 3:43 p.m. after a family member concerned about the welfare of the two residents called police, Lt. Gregory Dorn said. Both the woman and man were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police said that the mother and son lived in the home together.

Evidence gathered at the scene and preliminary findings in an autopsy helped police determine the cause of death for both victims. Police found a gun at the scene that appears to be the weapon used in the shootings. Ballistic tests are being taken for confirmation. 

North's death marks the 29th known homicide in Winston-Salem compared with 25 during this time in 2018.

North is listed as the owner of the house at 3984 Ebert Road, according to Forsyth County tax records.

