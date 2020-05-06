Hanes Mall is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday with some businesses preparing to receive customers, a mall official said Wednesday.
"We will be compiling a list of tenants that will reopen over the next few days," said Stacey Keating, a spokeswoman for CBL Properties Inc. of Chattanooga, Tenn., the owner and operator of Hanes Mall. "I expect that some tenants will choose to reopen on Saturday, and that more will gradually reopen over the next several days after Saturday."
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that will begin a gradual reopening of the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order encourages state residents to wear cloth face coverings when they are outside of their homes and in contact with other people.
"We will begin to update our website with the list of tenants that are open over the next few days," Keating said. "But we do recommend that customers call specific retailers before visiting the property to confirm their hours and operations."
Hanes Mall closed temporarily on March 28 to comply with the stay-at-order issued by Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines on March 25. That order will expire Thursday.
