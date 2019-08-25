GREENSBORO — In 2014, the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a Missouri police officer became almost daily fodder in William Pizio's Guilford College classroom.
“Every two weeks, the narrative … if you really paid attention … the narrative completely changed," said Pizio, who teaches criminal justice courses at the college. “This one’s at fault. No, this one’s at fault. This happened. No, this happened."
About half of his class thought the officer, Darren Wilson, should be indicted, while the other half didn’t. Pizio, a retired New York state trooper, asked his students to justify their stance.
“And it was an hour and a half of yelling, screaming, crying and struggling," as students tried to support their position, said Pizio, who’s taught at the Quaker-founded college for 20 years.
Pizio's classroom mirrors much of the argument that has stirred America since the Ferguson shooting and the riots that followed five years ago. Wilson was not indicted, though the Justice Department issued a report citing racial bias in Ferguson's policing.
But Brown’s death, along with other violence involving officers, has had far-reaching implications for policing and for those tasked with teaching current and future officers.
“One of the things a college degree helps you do is develop an appreciation for where people are coming from,” said David Kauzlarich, who heads UNCG’s Sociology Department and has written extensively about criminal justice.
“People in policing are going to be dealing with a range of folks,” Kauzlarich said. “Any police department has to be ready for that.”
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has taken that a step further by partnering with Piedmont International University in its new bachelor’s degree in Winston-Salem. The program at the private Christian university recently began classes with 18 students, Vice Chancellor Sandeep Gopalan said.
Kimbrough, who had some input in the curriculum and whose deputies will help teach the students, called it "foolish" not to want a more educated person "out there protecting you."
He said law enforcement has changed as technology and society have evolved.
“A lot of the curriculums you see are outdated,” Kimbrough said. “They’re not created by the practitioner, but by the educator.”
Some of the classes will be held at the sheriff’s office, something Gopalan sees as a plus for encouraging a different view of policing.
“That’s important, because the way people perceive universities and colleges is very different to the way they perceive police,” Gopalan said. “So if they see that these people are not just here to shoot weapons, or use force, but actually to educate," it can build more trust within the community.
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers agreed that education is important and supports Kimbrough’s efforts, but said there's something more important in his view.
“I find that the more exposure and life experience that people have ... the better law enforcement officer they become,” he said.
He said he relies on his field training officers to evaluate good candidates for the sheriff’s office more than what degrees they have. Higher education, he finds, is more useful to officers who want to gain leadership positions or want to earn more money.
Guilford Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Shepherd, who teaches Basic Law Enforcement Training at Guilford Technical Community College, said prior higher education can help prepare candidates for the concepts and tests involved in passing his course. However, it's not the only route that will work, he said.
“I think we can get people straight out of high school, and if they are able to pass the BLET course, it's more common sense, the ability to deal with people, those sorts of things are better traits,” Shepherd said.
“We see a lot of kids, and they can type reports great," he said. “But you put them face-to-face talking to an irate citizen or trying to defuse a domestic situation, they don't have any clue what to do, because they've never had one-on-one dealings with anybody because it’s all texting, it’s all over the computer."
Higher education exposes candidates to the world a little more and makes them learn to rely on themselves, which teaches them a little bit of maturity, Shepherd said.
However, the best training for law enforcement, he said, appears to be the military.
New law enforcement officers continue to learn once they're sworn in.
Guilford Sheriff’s Capt. Dave Pruitt said one way the department helps rookies improve their communication skills is putting them in the detention center for a period of time.
“That's a controlled environment, with the people that they're going to deal with out on the street,” Pruitt said. “It gives them an opportunity to learn to communicate with them, learn to defuse situations, de-escalate.”
Still, Kauzlarich argues, the higher education courses can help. He said he recently talked with a deputy who took one of his criminal justice classes.
“Now that I’m a cop, I apply these theories every day,” the student told him. “I have some idea of why they are doing what they are doing.”
And Pizio said he thinks higher education gives students experience in dealing with real situations.
“There’s two educations you pay for. One is content, your academics, and the other is the experience you get in the door,” he said. “I mean, you get conflict resolution, you get diversity training, multicultural training, you get interpersonal skills, you get all that. And you don't even know you're getting it.”
As for the criminal justice master’s degree program, which Guilford College added in 2017, Pizio said that education could help students solve the broader problems of the system by focusing on and finding solutions to their root causes.
“By allowing them to really focus in a very specialized way, they can go back to the probation department, they can go back to their police department, they can go back to the DA’s office, and really work to make a change,” he said.
“Is it going to help them in shoot/don't shoot situations? No, probably not, we hope that their training will," Pizio said. "But when it comes down to making decisions that may lead to that, we hope so.”