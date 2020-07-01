After a delayed start because of COVID-19, the Blue Ridge Music Center will present a shortened Roots of American Music Concert Series on Saturdays in August, starting Aug. 1 with High Fidelity.
The performances will include bluegrass, blues, Americana and old-time vaudeville at the outdoor amphitheater at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Featured performers include Amythyst Kiah, Chatham Rabbits, Becky Buller Band, and Bill and the Belles.
Some of the bigger acts, such as Steep Canyon Rangers and Old Crow Medicine Show, halted their tours because of the coronavirus, but the more regional and smaller groups, which are scheduled for August, are continuing to work.
Richard Emmett, program director for the center, said that the decision to reopen was made carefully, looking at both North Carolina and Virginia COVID-19 safety guidelines. The music center is in Galax, Va., just over the N.C. line.
“As long as things don’t get worse in Virginia, I think we’ll be OK,” Emmett said. “Given that the music center is set to open in July, we think that we can have concerts safely, since we have such a big space.”
The outdoor amphitheater at the music center has a 3,000-seat capacity.
“The state is saying 50% capacity or 1,000 people are OK,” he said. “But we’ll limit it to 750 — and, really, we expect 200-400 people.
“We’ll space the people who are close to the stage and let the people who are up on the hill distance themselves.”
The music center staff will wear gloves and masks. “If you’re sitting socially distanced at the concert, you can take off your mask,” Emmett said.
Tickets will be for sale only at the gate the night of the show. Payment by credit card is encouraged to minimize the handling of cash for the gate staff and volunteers.
Music fans who have a fever, cough, aches and pains, loss of smell or taste, difficulty breathin, or are sneezing and coughing are asked to stay at home.
The music center is taking further precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Concert attendees are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:
- Social distancing: Maintain six feet of distance between groups throughout the evening, including when standing in line and when you select your seating location in the amphitheater.
- Wear a mask: When in high traffic areas (such as the bridge between the amphitheater and restrooms) you must wear a mask to protect your fellow concertgoers.
- Wash your hands: A hand sanitizing station will be located near the admission gate. Guests should plan to arrive early to allow extra time to make their way into the amphitheater.
A partnership between the National Park Service and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va., celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. The site includes a visitor center, museum, outdoor amphitheater and indoor interpretive center used to highlight a strand of American musical culture, which still thrives in the region.
The Music Center also offers scenic trails for novice and seasoned hikers. Concerts are presented off-site throughout the year in partnership with other organizations.
Concerts start at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $15-$20, depending on the show, and free for children 12 and under. Visit www.BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or call 866-308-2773, ext. 212.
