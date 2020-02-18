It hasn’t snowed a measurable amount in more than a year, and that’s not likely to change Thursday, despite the presence of a snowflake on most people’s weather apps.
While Triad residents might see some flurries on Thursday, there is little to no chance of actual snow accumulation, according to Nick Petro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
“Basically during the afternoon, some light rain will move up from the south and it should quickly change to light snow and snow flurries and maybe continue off and on in the evening hours,” Petro said about Thursday’s snow chances.
The best chance for accumulating snow from Thursday’s system will be at the coast, south and east of the Triangle, Petro said.
Petro said the details of the forecast could change and, while unlikely, it is possible the snow could shift north and west, bringing measurable snow to the Triad.
“Readers are advised to check for updates,” Petro said.
According to climate data from the National Weather Service in Raleigh, the average temperature in February has been nearly six degrees above normal for the month. The average temperatures for December and January were also multiple degrees above normal, Petro said.
The average temperature in Winston-Salem for the months of February in January are normally around 40 degrees, but in 2020 the average is closer to 46 degrees.
The warmer weather has coincided with a lack of measurable snowfall. The last time it snowed more than a trace amount was December of 2018 when roughly 1 foot of snow fell on the Triad, causing mass power outages, downed trees, car wrecks and travel headaches.
