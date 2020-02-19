Triad residents likely will see 1 to 2 inches of snow Thursday, the first measurable snowfall in Winston-Salem and Greensboro in more than a year, forecasters said Wednesday.
Snow will start falling in Forsyth and Guilford counties by 10 a.m., said Nick Petro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. The peak hours for the snowfall will be between 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, he said.
"It will start off as a little bit of rain, then it will be all snow," Petro said. The snow is expected to stick, he said, a change from earlier forecasts.
Both counties are under a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it will not brine area roads before the storm because the rain will wash away the brine.
"Crews will be on standby monitoring the weather and road conditions (Thursday) and (Thursday) night, as needed," the DOT said in a news release.
Greensboro said in a tweet that crews have prepped equipment and "are now monitoring the forecast before determining when crews will report and begin treating the roads."
Thursday's forecast calls for a high temperature near 39 degrees in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, with a strong chance of rain and then snow. Thursday night's low temperature will be around 25 degrees in both cities with a strong chance of rain mixing with snow.
