A few snow flurries might fall Tuesday in the Triad as a cold front moves into the region.
The flurries will be mixed with rain showers.
"It's uncertain whether (the snow) will even happen or what hours late tomorrow morning it would even change over (from rain to snow)," said Barrett Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. "It's likely there will be some type of mix of snow in with the rain, but it's going to be mostly rain."
A strong cold front will move into North Carolina on Tuesday morning, dropping temperatures to the upper teens to the mid-20s, the weather service said.
No accumulation of snow is expected Tuesday in Forsyth and Guilford counties, Smith said.
Tuesday's forecast calls temperatures to fall to around 39 degrees by 2 p.m. with a 90% chance of rain. Wind speeds will range from 7 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph.
The Triad should receive 1/2 to 3/4 inches of rain, the weather service said.
The low Tuesday night will be around 20 degrees with wind chills as low as 13 degrees, the weather service said. Wind speeds will range between 7 to 11 mph with gust reach 21 mph.
Snow flurries mixed with rain are possible Tuesday in northwestern counties that border Virginia, such as Surry and Stokes, said Tyler Roys, a meteorologist with Accuweather in State College, Pa.
The cold front will produce 1 to 2 inches of snow in the higher elevations of the mountains in Northwest North Carolina, said Mike Sporer, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va. Other areas in the region will get a trace amount of snow, he said.
Tuesday's forecast in Surry and Watauga counties call for a 70% to 90% chance of rain and snow in Mount Airy and snow in Boone. Temperatures will fall to around 31 degrees in Surry County and to around 20 degrees in Watauga County.
Little to no snow accumulation is expected in Mount Airy, the weather service said. Less than 1 inch of snow is possible in Boone.
Lows Tuesday night will range from 21 degrees in Surry County to 14 degrees in Watauga County.
Wind speeds will range 5 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph in Mount Airy to 44 mph in Boone, the weather service said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.