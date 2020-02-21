Thursday’s snowfall and Friday’s shortened early-voting times reduced the number of people casting ballots in Forsyth County, with total turnout still under 4% of the county’s registered voters halfway through the 14 days of early voting in the 2020 primary.
Meanwhile, early voting today will mark the first day of Saturday voting during the 2020 primary election. The polls will open today at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.
Until the snow came, 1,400 to 1,500 people had been voting each day at the 11 early-voting sites scattered around the county.
In advance of the storm, the local elections office announced that polls would close early on Thursday and be open on a reduced schedule on Friday.
The polls have been staying open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, but on Thursday the polls closed at 4 p.m. Elections officials said 920 people voted on Thursday.
On Friday, polls didn’t open until 11 a.m. and again closed at 4 p.m. On Friday, 1,014 people in Forsyth County voted.
Through the first seven days of early voting, 9,265 people have voted. The county has about 256,000 registered voters.
The total number of people voting is about half of the number recorded during the first seven days of early voting in 2016, when about 19,000 people cast their ballots in the first seven days.
There are significant difference between the early-voting schedules in 2016 and 2020 that make an apples-to-apples comparison difficult, however.
In 2016, there were only eight days of early voting during the primary, as opposed to the 14 days of early voting this time around.
In 2016, the first two days of early voting had voting only at the central elections office. A little over 600 people voted on the first two days in 2016, jumping to more than 3,000 a day when 11 sites were open on days three through eight.
This year, there are not only more days of early voting, but also all 11 early-voting sites are open for the entire period of early voting.
Voting was more heavily skewed toward the central elections office site in 2016, when 21% of voters cast their ballots there during early voting.
This time around, voting has been more evenly distributed: Only 13% of the votes have been cast so far at the central office.
The most popular early-voting site this year, so far, has been the one in Kernersville, where 1,327 people have voted.
Other popular sites are in Clemmons (1,256 voters), the central office (1,246 voters) and in Lewisville (1,051 voters).
The lowest numbers have been recorded at Brown & Douglas Neighborhood Center (443 voters) and on the Winston-Salem State University campus (473 voters).
People can vote at any of the early-voting sites, since ballots for all districts and contests are available at each site.
Early voting will continue Monday through Saturday next week. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday.
Election day is March 3, but it is too late to register for casting a vote on that day. But people who want to vote can both register and vote during the early-voting period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.