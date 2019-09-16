People can get a sneak peek at new voting machines on Friday and cast ballots on them as well, as the Forsyth County Board of Elections tries to figure out what kind of machine to buy.
The three companies that the state has certified to provide voting machines will be on hand to show off their wares and let people cast pretend ballots, said Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County.
The county elections board will meet on Tuesday to select one of the three companies to provide the county’s new voting machines, Tsujii said. The machine now in use, the iVotronic touch-screen system, will be decertified for use on Dec. 1.
“We will welcome any and all feedback” from the people who come out to take the machines on a test drive, Tsujii said.
The demonstration of the new machines will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth floor of the Forsyth County Government Center, located at 201 N. Chestnut St.
The state has mandated that any new voting systems used in the counties must produce a paper ballot that can be used as a backup copy of each individual vote cast. That way, if a hand-to-eye count or recount is required, the paper ballots can be used to carry that out.
The three companies are Clear Ballot, ES&S and Hart Intercivic. Each company produces a variety of equipment types at different prices, with faster tabulators generally costing more.
During the three-hour period set aside for the demonstration of the equipment, each company will get a 15-minute slot to do a presentation on its particular offerings.
Forsyth County is only one of a number of counties conducting the tests as preparations for the 2020 election cycle get under way.
Tsujii said that by law, once the elections board selects equipment it has to test it in the next election, which in the case of Forsyth would be the municipal elections on Nov. 5.
Early voting for municipal elections runs from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1.
